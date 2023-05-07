ams Osram: ams Osram, a global leader in optical solutions, reported first quarter financial results. First quarter group revenues were EUR 927 million, 21% lower compared to the previous quarter. The first quarter adjusted group result from operations (EBIT) was EUR 50 million, compared to EUR 86 million. Aldo Kamper, CEO of ams Osram, commented: "Our markets continue to be demanding and unfavorable demand trends are impacting our business which is reflected in our first quarter results and our outlook. I will work closely with the management team in the upcoming months to define the way forward to address the currently unsatisfactory financial performance and unlock the potential that our business inherently has." (From the 21st Austria weekly ...

