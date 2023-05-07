RHI Magnesita: Refractory company RHI Magnesita provided an update on trading for the three months to 31 March 2023 ('Q1'). The momentum of improving EBITA and EBITA margins established in 2022 continued through the first quarter as lower cost inflation offset an expected reduction in sales volumes. Refractory sales volumes in the first quarter were 8% lower than Q1 2022, in line with management expectations and overall market demand. As anticipated, steel and cement demand outside of India and China softened due to a slowdown in construction activity, whilst demand in the Industrial Projects segment remained strong. EBITA margins in Q1 were ahead of guidance of approximately 10% for 2023 but pricing pressure is anticipated in the remainder of the year as input costs reduce for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...