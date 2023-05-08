The NASA/NOAA satellite, part of the GOES-R series, operated as expected in its terrestrial test, making it one step closer to launch.From pv magazine USA The National Aeronautics and Space Association (NASA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced the successful test deployment of a five-panel solar array that will power a weather satellite. The satellite, GOES-U, is the fourth and final satellite in the GOES-R series. GOES-R is a collaboration with NASA and NOAA in which NASA builds and launches the satellite and NOAA operates it for weather event surveillance. ...

