Das Instrument 8S81 CA8040312016 SATORI RES INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2023The instrument 8S81 CA8040312016 SATORI RES INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2023Das Instrument BWJ1 SE0017768716 BOLIDEN AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2023The instrument BWJ1 SE0017768716 BOLIDEN AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2023Das Instrument WR20 CA58518J1012 MEGAWATT LITH.BATT.METALS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2023The instrument WR20 CA58518J1012 MEGAWATT LITH.BATT.METALS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2023Das Instrument 3BG CH0033361673 U-BLOX HOLDING NAM.-11,50 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.05.2023The instrument 3BG CH0033361673 U-BLOX HOLDING NAM.-11,50 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.05.2023Das Instrument HLBN CH0012214059 HOLCIM LTD. NAM.SF2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2023The instrument HLBN CH0012214059 HOLCIM LTD. NAM.SF2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2023Das Instrument TUS SG2D13002373 TUAN SING HLDGS-LOC.SD-01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2023The instrument TUS SG2D13002373 TUAN SING HLDGS-LOC.SD-01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2023Das Instrument XTL1 SE0010415281 ANOTO GROUP SK-,60 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2023The instrument XTL1 SE0010415281 ANOTO GROUP SK-,60 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2023Das Instrument 80E ES0180918015 GRUPO EMPRES. SAN JOSE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2023The instrument 80E ES0180918015 GRUPO EMPRES. SAN JOSE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2023Das Instrument SQG CH0014284498 SIEGFRIED HL NA SF 18 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2023The instrument SQG CH0014284498 SIEGFRIED HL NA SF 18 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2023Das Instrument E7V FR0010451203 REXEL S.A. INH. EO 5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2023The instrument E7V FR0010451203 REXEL S.A. INH. EO 5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2023Das Instrument 93V NO0010762792 INSTABANK ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.05.2023The instrument 93V NO0010762792 INSTABANK ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.05.2023Das Instrument CIA US16937R1041 CHINA EAS. AIRL.H ADR/50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2023The instrument CIA US16937R1041 CHINA EAS. AIRL.H ADR/50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2023Das Instrument LO3 CH0013841017 LONZA GROUP AG NA SF 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2023The instrument LO3 CH0013841017 LONZA GROUP AG NA SF 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2023