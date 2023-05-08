The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 08.05.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 08.05.2023
Aktien
1 SE0012229920 Ferroamp AB
2 IT0005543332 Ecomembrane S.P.A.
3 AU0000111395 Prospech Ltd.
4 CA17278B1040 Cisco Systems Inc. CDR
5 US22112X1063 COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. Ltd. ADR
6 CA09237D1078 Blackhawk Growth Corp.
7 CA18453N1033 CleanTech Power Corp.
8 SE0020179158 Goodbye Kansas Group AB
9 IL0011948283 Oceansix Future Paths Ltd.
Anleihen/Fonds
1 US446150AL81 Huntington Bancshares Inc.
2 US80386WAF23 Sasol Financing USA LLC
3 USG0446NAY07 Anglo American Capital PLC
4 US10112RBH66 Boston Properties L.P.
5 DE000A351TH2 Sparkasse Pforzheim Calw
6 DE000A14XPG3 Siemens Global Equities Fonds
