The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 08.05.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 08.05.2023Aktien1 SE0012229920 Ferroamp AB2 IT0005543332 Ecomembrane S.P.A.3 AU0000111395 Prospech Ltd.4 CA17278B1040 Cisco Systems Inc. CDR5 US22112X1063 COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. Ltd. ADR6 CA09237D1078 Blackhawk Growth Corp.7 CA18453N1033 CleanTech Power Corp.8 SE0020179158 Goodbye Kansas Group AB9 IL0011948283 Oceansix Future Paths Ltd.Anleihen/Fonds1 US446150AL81 Huntington Bancshares Inc.2 US80386WAF23 Sasol Financing USA LLC3 USG0446NAY07 Anglo American Capital PLC4 US10112RBH66 Boston Properties L.P.5 DE000A351TH2 Sparkasse Pforzheim Calw6 DE000A14XPG3 Siemens Global Equities Fonds