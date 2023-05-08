Anzeige
WKN: 880442 | ISIN: DK0015202451
GlobeNewswire
08.05.2023 | 09:22
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: H+H International A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 9 May 2023. 



ISIN          DK0015202451            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         H+H International         
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 17,500,000 shares (DKK 175,000,000)
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,000,000 shares (DKK 10,000,000) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  16,500,000 shares (DKK 165,000,000)
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 10               
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      HH                 
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3284                
----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
