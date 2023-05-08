Researchers associated with the European Commission have developed a new methodology to calculate the carbon footprint of PV modules for use in the context of the European Union's ecodesign regulations.Researchers from the European Commission have developed a ready-to-use methodology to quantify the carbon footprint of PV modules to be applied in regulatory contexts such as the European Union's Ecodesign Directive. They shared their findings in "Assessing the carbon footprint of photovoltaic modules through the EU Ecodesign Directive," recently published in Solar Energy. The method is divided ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...