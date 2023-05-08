Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: SIEVI CAPITAL OYJ: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 8 MAY 2023 SHARES SIEVI CAPITAL OYJ: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, TRADING AND ISSUER CODES The change of Sievi Capital Oyj's name to KH Group Plc will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 10 May 2023. At the same time Company's trading code will be changed from SIEVI to KHG and the issuer code from SIEVI to KHG. Company's name in Finnish will be KH Group Oyj. Updated identifiers: New company name: KH Group Plc New trading code: KHG New issuer code: KHG ISIN code: FI0009008924 Order book ID: 24348 Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on 9 May 2023. Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services ****************** TIEDOTE 8.5.2023 OSAKKEET SIEVI CAPITAL OYJ: YHTIÖN NIMEN-, KAUPANKÄYNTI- JA LIIKKEESEENLASKIJATUNNUKSEN MUUTOS Sievi Capital Oyj:n nimenmuutos KH Group Oyj:ksi tulee voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin INET-kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 10.5.2023 alkaen. Yhtiön nimi englanniksi on KH Group Plc. Samalla tulee voimaan yhtiön kaupankäyntitunnuksen muutos SIEVI:stä KHG:ksi ja liikkeeseenlaskijatunnuksen muutos SIEVI:stä KHG:ksi. Uudet perustiedot: Yhtiön uusi nimi: KH Group Oyj Uusi kaupankäyntitunnus KHG Uusi liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: KHG ISIN-koodi FI0009008924 Order book id: 24348 Edellyttäen, että uusi toiminimi merkitään kaupparekisteriin 9.5.2023. Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services