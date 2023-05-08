Anzeige
WKN: 938508 | ISIN: FI0009008924 | Ticker-Symbol: WE3
Frankfurt
08.05.23
08:10 Uhr
1,044 Euro
+0,032
+3,16 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIEVI CAPITAL OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIEVI CAPITAL OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0521,06012:17
GlobeNewswire
08.05.2023 | 10:58
122 Leser
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: SIEVI CAPITAL OYJ: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE   8 MAY 2023   SHARES

SIEVI CAPITAL OYJ: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

The change of Sievi Capital Oyj's name to KH Group Plc will be valid in the
Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 10 May 2023. At the same time
Company's trading code will be changed from SIEVI to KHG and the issuer code
from SIEVI to KHG. Company's name in Finnish will be KH Group Oyj. 

Updated identifiers:

New company name: KH Group Plc
New trading code: KHG     
New issuer code:  KHG     
ISIN code:     FI0009008924
Order book ID:   24348    

Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on
9 May 2023. 


Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services

******************

TIEDOTE   8.5.2023  OSAKKEET

SIEVI CAPITAL OYJ: YHTIÖN NIMEN-, KAUPANKÄYNTI- JA LIIKKEESEENLASKIJATUNNUKSEN
MUUTOS 

Sievi Capital Oyj:n nimenmuutos KH Group Oyj:ksi tulee voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin
INET-kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 10.5.2023 alkaen. Yhtiön nimi englanniksi on KH
Group Plc. 

Samalla tulee voimaan yhtiön kaupankäyntitunnuksen muutos SIEVI:stä KHG:ksi ja
liikkeeseenlaskijatunnuksen muutos SIEVI:stä KHG:ksi. 

Uudet perustiedot:

Yhtiön uusi nimi:        KH Group Oyj
Uusi kaupankäyntitunnus     KHG     
Uusi liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: KHG     
ISIN-koodi           FI0009008924
Order book id:         24348    


Edellyttäen, että uusi toiminimi merkitään kaupparekisteriin 9.5.2023.


Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
