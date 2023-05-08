Anzeige
Montag, 08.05.2023
GlobeNewswire
08.05.2023 | 10:58
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustments on GRFs (126/23)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
futures/forwards in Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB ser. B (SBBB) due to an
ordinary dividend of SEK 0.12. The re-calculation is effective from the
ex-date, May 08, 2023. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have
decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not
affected by the adjustment. 

In addition, gross return futures/forwards in Kinnevik AB ser. B (KINB) have
been replaced due to system issues, effective May 08, 2023. 

Adjusted series have received "D" or "X" or "R" or "Z" or "Y" or "U" in the
series designation and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in
the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1141917
