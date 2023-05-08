Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2023) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77i) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector announced today it has begun production of 1.5 oz bags of Beanfields Chips to open up sales to the US hospitality sector. Beanfields Snacks, the primary asset of Boosh Plant Based Brands, represents a significant growth opportunity in the salty snacks sector.

Prior to Boosh Plant-based Brands acquiring the asset Beanfields Chips, the previous owners had made inroads into the hospitality sector with accounts at Universities, Corporate offices and numerous independent quick serve and convenience stores representing annual sales of $1.7M CAN.

CEO Connie Marples explains, "Over the past year our focus has been on the retail grocery industry to try to meet the high demands for consumers, but we have decided it is time to start building the hospitality business back up by allocating approximately 15% of each production run of chips with the individual 1.5 oz bags. Now more than ever consumers are looking for quick single serve snacks whether they are at work, school or on a road trip. We want to reach those customers to assist in growing the brand to new customers through new sales channels."

According to Future Market Insights, Inc. The global better for you snacks market is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2032 and reach a valuation of US$ 70 Bn by 2032. https://finance.yahoo.com/news/better-snacks-market-expected-surpass-114100307.html Snacks that are low in carbohydrates and cholesterol, as well as are gut-friendly, are becoming increasingly popular globally. Consumers are preferring innovative snacks that are made from natural ingredients and do not contain any chemical additives. In order to gain brand loyalty, key companies are developing new products that are non-GMO and vegan.

Beanfields chips are vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, top 8 allergen free chips made from beans, rice, oil and spices and contain plant protein and fibre.

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:



Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com) offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. Through a separate subsidiary, Beautiful Beanfields, (www.beanfields.com) the Company owns Beanfields, a plant-based chip brand sold in over 7,000 stores throughout North America. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

