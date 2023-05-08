Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2023) - DJUST announces the launch of its new business-to-business (B2B) eCommerce model, designed to modernize and streamline operations for businesses of all sizes.

The DJUST model integrates, automates, and simplifies significant business processes, incorporating B2B features such as catalog, customer, and order management. It enables more efficient quotations, inventory, invoicing management, client messaging, and more.

"DJUST's new B2B eCommerce solution offers a comprehensive, highly-effective solution for businesses. It is everything that businesses may need in one platform," says Arnaud Rihiant, founder of DJUST.

The DJUST model is highly flexible and customizable, allowing it to adapt quickly to changing business conditions. Businesses can tailor their eCommerce operations however they want, according to their specific needs and goals.

Rihiant adds, "DJUST's agility and flexibility enables seamless integration with existing ERP systems, ensuring a faster time to market without disrupting current IT infrastructure."

At the same time, security and privacy also remain paramount for DJUST, with measures in place to prevent security breaches and fraud while maintaining system resilience, quickly recovering from any potential disruptions or issues.

Rihiant shares, "Our vision is to make B2B Commerce accessible for all users. People and products are our top two priorities as we develop the best in class B2B Commerce solution.

Facilitated by ultra-modern and sustainable technology, this model pioneers a safe and effective platform that will drive growth and enable better connections with customers and users."

DJUST aims that through this new model, they can effectively bridge the gap between traditional business-to-business transactions and the digital realm and empower eCommerce businesses to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

About DJUST

DJUST is the next-generation SaaS B2B eCommerce solution providing flexibility and adaptability to businesses of all sizes across industries such as food & beverages, fashion, beauty & care, construction, pharmaceuticals, and retailers. Built on innovation and flexibility, DJUST has quickly become the go-to solution for companies seeking to future-proof their eCommerce operations. Offering a full range of services tailored to various business needs, DJUST streamlines manual orders and administrative tasks, making it easier for businesses to improve day-to-day operations and stay ahead of the competition.

