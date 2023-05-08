Ultrapure Water Market worth $12.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Ultrapure Water Market by Equipment, Material, and Service (Filtration, Consumables/Aftermarket), Application (Washing Fluid, Process Feed), End-Use Industry (Semiconductor, Power, Pharmaceutical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.6% from USD 8.0 billion in 2022. The major drivers for the ultrapure water market are growing demand in electronics and semiconductor industries and the increasing adoption of desalination technologies. The limited availability of water resources is the major restraint in this market. Opportunities for the market include increasing investment for wafer washing in emerging economies.





Browse in-depth TOC on "Ultrapure Water Market"

162 - Tables

49 - Figures

194 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=88839327

"Filtration segment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

The filtration segment consisting of equipment and processing has the largest market share due to its high average selling prices. Increasing installations or upgrades of new water treatment plants/systems will also drive the filtration market.

"Process feed is projected to be the fastest growing application in the ultrapure water market, in terms of value."

The consumption of ultrapure water as process feed is primarily driven by the necessity for increasing efficiency in power generation. Supercritical and ultra-supercritical are more efficient and economical in operations. Ultrapure water as process feed is also used in injectables and formulations in the pharmaceutical industry.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=88839327

"North America is expected to be the second fastest growing market for ultrapure water during the forecast period, in terms of value."

The North American market for ultrapure water is witnessing significant growth owing to the growing end-use industries, such as pharmaceutical, semiconductor, coal-fired power, and others. The US dominated the North American market, accounting for a share of 60.8% in 2021. Canada and Mexico, although they are small markets, have witnessed promising demand and are expected to grow soon.

Acquisitions and partnerships are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key players in the ultrapure water market include Veolia (France), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Ecolab (US), DuPont (US), Evoqua Water Technologies (France), Ovivo Inc. (Canada), Organo Corporation (Japan), Hydranautics (US), Danaher Corporation (US), MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), Pentair (US), and Kurita Water Industries (Japan), among others.

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Smart Water Management Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Ultrapure Water Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/ultrapure-water-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ultrapure-water.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ultrapure-water-market-worth-12-1-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301818005.html