First North Denmark: Hypefactors A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0060989911 HYPEFACTORS The company is is given observation status because the company has disclosed their annual financial report where it is expressed that material uncertainty exists regarding the company's continued operations. According to rule 6.1.3 in Nasdaq First North Bond Market Rulebook, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 08 May 2023. ______________________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.