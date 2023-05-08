Anzeige
Montag, 08.05.2023

WKN: A2N5LQ | ISIN: DK0060989911 | Ticker-Symbol: 9HY
Frankfurt
08.05.23
08:13 Uhr
0,410 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
08.05.2023 | 11:46
110 Leser
First North Denmark: Hypefactors A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

ISIN             Name

DK0060989911    HYPEFACTORS



The company is is given observation status because the company has disclosed
their annual financial report where it is expressed that material uncertainty
exists regarding the company's continued operations. 

According to rule 6.1.3 in Nasdaq First North Bond Market Rulebook, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 08 May 2023.



______________________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45
33 93 33 66.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
