Montag, 08.05.2023
Ganz große Kurschance zu Wochenbeginn? Hier könnte diese Woche richtig viel drin sein…
Hypefactors A/S: Annual report for 2022 confirms positive trend for Hypefactors

Copenhagen, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no. 3-2023
Annual Report

The board of directors for the media tech company Hypefactors has approved the revised annual report for 2022. Revenue for the period amounted to DKK 9.384m, compared to DKK 6.787m in 2021, corresponding to an increase of 38%. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBTIDA) amounted to a positive of 0.333m, compared to 2021 which showed a negative EBTIDA of DKK 2.073m. Hypefactors reached an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of DKK 10.625 per December 31, 2022, (2021: 7,751m) which is an increase over the last twelve months of 37%.

----

About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation/trust management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology, and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.

For more information, please contact:

Casper Janns, CEO: Tlf.: +45 20167481, e-mail: cj@hypefactors.com

Pierre André Montjovet, Chairman of the Board: Tlf: +41 (0)78 922 33 0,
e-mail: p.montjovet@outlook.com


Hypefactors A/S
Kronprinsessegade 8B
1306 Copenhagen K
Denmark
www.hypefactors.com

Certified Adviser
Beierholm Corporate Finance P/S
Østergade 26B
1100 København K
Kim Harpøth Jespersen, Partner, M +4552150243, email: k.jespersen@dk.oaklins.com


