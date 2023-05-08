EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Development of Sales

Rubean AG starts 2023 with rising order situation



08.05.2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Rubean AG starts 2023 with rising order situation Increasing sales also in 2023

First economies of scale through recurring sales are emerging Munich, 08 May 2023 - FinTech company Rubean AG (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080), Munich, is reporting well-filled order books after four months of the current financial year, which will boost sales in 2023. "The company is on a very good track to be able to achieve its targets this year and next year," says Bernd M. Krohn, CEO of Rubean AG, who will present the company at the Munich Capital Market Conference to be held on 3 and 4 May 2023. In the past financial year 2022, the company's turnover had already increased by 25 per cent to over 0.8 million euros. In recent months, Rubean has received orders from various sectors for the implementation of its software solution for mobile cash receipt. For example, preparations are being made for large banks to offer Rubean's payment receiving solution, called PhonePOS, to small businesses and merchants. In the UK, preparations are underway for the market launch for a major fundraising organisation. Rubean's B-to-B solution GetPAYD, which large companies are implementing on their own payment receiving systems, is also developing very successfully. In this context, Rubean has already received orders from the retail and logistics sectors, especially from delivery services. "From the step-by-step implementation, we can subsequently expect lukewarm and thereby strongly scaling revenues from the use of our app-based software solutions," Krohn continues. The Rubean solutions transform Android-powered mobile devices into fully functional contactless payment terminals. Rubean is one of the leading providers in this field throughout Europe. In Germany, the Sparkasse Group in particular offers its customers the solution, which is called "Sparkasse POS" there, and is recording its first sales successes after entering the market before Christmas. About Rubean: Rubean AG is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. In its almost twenty-year history, Rubean has developed innovative solutions for the payment, finance and banking industries. This includes the mobile point-of-sale terminal solution PhonePOS, which was developed in cooperation with CCV. In addition to its headquarters in Munich, Rubean has offices in Hamburg, London, Tel Aviv and Tbilisi. Rubean is listed on the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange as well as on the over-the-counter markets in Frankfurt, Berlin and Dusseldorf and on Tradegate and Quotrix. If you have any questions, please contact: Bernd Martin Krohn

Rubean AG

Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 München

+49 89 357560

bernd.m.krohn@rubean.com german communications AG

Jörg Bretschneider

Milchstraße 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg

+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40

presse@german-communications.com



