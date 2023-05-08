Pash Global and Tswana Renewables have formed a joint venture to develop small-scale PV plants across Botswana. For the first two 400 kW projects they have already secured a power purchase agreement.London-based clean energy investment firm Pash Global has formed a 50-50 joint venture with Botswana-based project developer Tswana Renewables to build several solar plants totaling 30 MW in Botswana. The two companies want to invest $35 million in the projects. For two of them, each with a capacity of 400 kW, they have already secured a power purchase agreement (PPA) from Travelodge, a hotel group ...

