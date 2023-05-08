Dusit International: Dusit Hotels and Resorts welcomes three new hotels to its fast-growing portfolio - including its first dusitD2 branded hotel in Bangkok, and its first hotel in Japan

dusitD2 Samyan Bangkok, ASAI Bangkok Sathorn, and ASAI Kyoto Shijo are all set to open within the next month.

BANGKOK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dusit Hotels and Resorts under Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, is set to expand its global and domestic footprint by opening three hotels within the next 30 days - including two new properties in Bangkok and its first hotel in Japan.





Hot on the heels of opening its first hotel in Europe, in Greece, and returning to Nairobi, Kenya, in March, with the opening of Dusit Suites Athens and Dusit Princess Hotel Residences Nairobi, respectively, Dusit is now gearing up to welcome its first dusitD2 branded hotel in Bangkok - dusitD2 Samyan Bangkok - which will soft open on 12 May 2023.

Located on Si Phraya Road, a vibrant street parallel to Silom and Sathorn roads in Bangkok's central business district, the new hotel comprises 179 well-appointed guest rooms and boasts a sleek, modern design that reflects Thai culture and embodies the upscale nature of the dusitD2 brand.

The hotel's wide range of facilities includes a stylish lobby, a fully equipped fitness centre, a versatile meeting space with state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment, an outdoor swimming pool with a panoramic city view, and a multi-level food and beverage concept featuring a grab-and-go gourmet outlet, an all-day dining restaurant with an open kitchen, and a Miami-inspired rooftop bar called Mimi serving burgers, shakes, craft beers, and cocktails.

Up next, on 15 May 2023, Dusit will mark the official expansion of its distinctive lifestyle brand, ASAI Hotels, by opening ASAI Bangkok Sathorn on Sathorn Soi 12 near Bangkok's central business district, just a five-minute walk from Saint Louis BTS (Skytrain) Station.

Building on the success of ASAI Bangkok Chinatown, one of the top-rated hotels in Bangkok on TripAdvisor, the new hotel will continue the brand's promise to uniquely link visitors with authentic local experiences in the world's most vibrant neighbourhoods - this one renowned for its impressive cluster of hip bars and Thai and international restaurants.

Alongside 106 thoughtfully compact rooms that focus on the essentials, such as highly comfortable beds and powerful showers, the new property boasts a spacious and welcoming communal space that features a cosy neighbourhood bar, a comfortable co-working area, and a unique dining experience created by award-winning chefs Duangporn "Bo" Songvisava and Dylan Jones, who specialise in authentic Thai cuisine crafted from seasonal and sustainable ingredients.

On 1 June 2023, Dusit will then take the ASAI brand outside of Thailand with the opening of ASAI Kyoto Shijo - Dusit's first hotel in Japan - which puts guests in the heart of the Shijo-Karasuma neighbourhood, near the famous Nishiki Market in the city's renowned Downtown area.

Alongside 114 thoughtfully compact rooms designed to offer utmost comfort and convenience, the hotel will feature a large communal hub for work, rest, and play, and a cosy dining room inspired by the rich street-food culture of Bangkok. Regular collaborations with local restaurateurs and artisans and sustainable sourcing of produce will further set the distinctive lifestyle hotel apart.

"As we continue to execute our plan for domestic and global expansion, we are delighted to welcome three new hotels to our portfolio, including our first dusitD2 branded hotel in Bangkok, our second ASAI hotel in Bangkok, and our first hotel in Japan," said Mr Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. "These openings represent significant milestones for our company, and we are confident that their unique positioning and distinctive lifestyle and food and beverage experiences will resonate with travellers from around the world. As we gear up for these launches, we are excited about the future and look forward to making our mark in more key international markets."

With an additional nine hotels set to open globally before the end of the year, including Dusit's first entry into Nepal, a second hotel in Japan, and a strategic return to India, Dusit is set to add approximately 1,700 keys to its hotel portfolio, resulting in 62 hotels (13,700 keys) operating across 18 countries worldwide by year-end.

More details about dusitD2 Samyan Bangkok, ASAI Bangkok Sathorn, and ASAI Kyoto Shijo and their respective opening offers can be found at the following links:

dusit.com/dusitd2-samyanbangkok

asaihotels.com/locations/bangkok-sathorn

dusit.com/asai-kyoto

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: hotels and resorts, hospitality education, food, property development, and hospitality-related services.

The group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of seven brands (Dusit Thani, Dusit Devarana, Dusit Suites, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 17 countries worldwide. The group also operates culinary schools and hospitality colleges in Thailand, plus catering companies for the education sector in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Dusit International's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.

For more information, please visit dusit-international.com.

Images can be downloaded via medialib.dusit.com.

