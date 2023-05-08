Lattitude 46: Roy Farms and Green Acre Farms introduce Latitude 46 - A Pacific Northwest Hop Breeding Co.

Latitude 46 breeds sustainable solutions to evolve the future of high-quality hops from farm to brewer

MOXEE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / Today, Roy Farms , the world's largest independent brewery-direct hop farm, and Green Acre Farms , a fourth-generation family hop farm, are proud to announce their rebranding collaboration to introduce Latitude 46 to hop farmers, breweries and the worldwide beer community. Latitude 46 is a world-class hop breeding company located in Moxee, Washington, which possesses a treasure trove of diverse and unique genetics.

Hop varieties range from low-alpha Adeena®, suitable for all light beer styles, to Azacca®, a semi-dwarf varietal well known among brewers due to its versatility and high yields.

"We are bred differently at Latitude 46," said John Erb, general manager at Latitude 46. "The team at Roy Farms and Green Acre Farms have shifted their breeding mindset to help farmers and breweries be more efficient in the fields and in the brewhouse, while enabling brewers to introduce exciting flavors in beer."

Latitude 46 will manage research, breeding, quality standards and qualified distributors. All hop varieties are now accessible through approved distribution partners throughout the U.S. and internationally. The current high-quality hop portfolio includes Adenna®, Azacca®, Pekko®, Summit, ADHA 218 and ADHA 1624.

Latitude 46, formerly known as ADHA (Association for the Development of Hop Argonomy), started out as a joint venture into the development of dwarf hop varieties and has evolved into an effort to breed sustainable solutions to the unique on-farm and brewery challenges of the 21st century. The goals are to have resilient agronomic traits for a range of climate conditions, unique aromas, disease resistance with fewer pesticides and a broad adaptation to different growing regions. All hop varieties are selected, tested and sustainably grown on our own farms first.

"The pipeline is full of exciting hops," said Megan Twomey, program manager of Latitude 46. "When you're committed to research, data and change, better outcomes and unique flavors are achieved for farmers and brewers."

Latitude 46 will make its debut at the Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville, Tennessee,

May 7-10, 2023 in booth #1214. Visit www.latitude46.com for more information or to find a distribution partner.

About Roy Farms

For five generations, Roy Farms has embraced diversification, innovation, technology, and conservation. Softer farming practices, rigorous safety programs, and renewable energy help us ensure a bright future for our environment, employees and customers. We are proud to be certified B Corp, GLOBALG.A.P., USDA Organic, Salmon-Safe and Safe Quality Food (SQF). As Roy Farms continues to unearth the potential of farming will make an even bigger impact in the world.

About Green Acre Farms

At Green Arce Farms, our goal is to provide the best quality crops to the world. As a family farm for four generations, we strive to provide our customers quality without compromise.

We consistently improve our farm by anticipating the market for new crops, improving handling and traceability of our products, and updating our farm's equipment. Green Arce Farms is willing to take on the challenges that come when growing new crops, adapting to new ways of harvesting, fertilizing, bringing in new and more environmentally friendly equipment. In addition, we're planning for and planting new crops and crop varieties and seeking new ideas to improve our farming operation.

