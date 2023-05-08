Genie Energy Ltd.: Genie Energy Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Sequential quarterly meter and RCE growth of 27% and 34%, respectively

NEWARK, N.J., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

Michael Stein, chief executive officer of Genie Energy, commented: "We had a very strong first quarter delivering excellent bottom line results and efficiently expanding our retail customer portfolio. While our results in the year ago quarter were exceptional, this quarter was among the strongest in our history highlighted by the robust growth in our customer book.

"Genie Retail Energy (GRE) was well-positioned to benefit from the reduction in energy market price volatility this quarter and, in combination with our vigorous and cost-efficient marketing activities, achieved significant year-over-year RCE growth of 36%.

"Genie Renewables (GREW) continued to invest in promising growth opportunities during the quarter, adding new projects to its development pipeline while building out its platform to drive and support additional expansion. In April, we broke ground on our first community solar generation project, which we expect to complete this year."

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

(versus 1Q22 unless otherwise noted; excludes discontinued operations of Genie Retail Energy International (GREI) for all periods)

Revenue increased 22.5% to $105.3 million from $85.9 million ;

Gross profit decreased 29.3% to $33.3 million from $47.1 million, and gross margin decreased to 31.6% from 54.8%;

Income from operations decreased 58.2% to $11.3 million from $27.0 million ;

Adjusted EBITDA 1 decreased 55.6% to $12.4 million from $28.0 million ;

decreased 55.6% to $12.4 million from $28.0 million ; GRE income from operations and Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $16.4 million and $16.8 million from $30.2 million and $30.5 million, respectively;

Net income attributable to GNE common stockholders and diluted income per share (EPS) decreased to $14.3 million and $0.54 from $17.5 million and $0.67, respectively;

Cash, restricted cash and marketable equity securities increased to $113.7 million at March 31, 2023, from $105.1 million at December 31, 2022 ;

Genie Energy will pay a $0.075 quarterly dividend to class A and B common stockholders on May 30, 2023 with a record date of May 19th ;

Redeemed $1.0 million of preferred stock.

1 Adjusted EBITDA for all periods presented is a non-GAAP measure intended to provide useful information that supplements the core operating results in accordance with GAAP of Genie Energy or the relevant segment. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Select Financial Metrics: Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 versus 2022* (in $M except for EPS) 1Q23 1Q22 Change Total Revenue $105.3 $85.9 22.5 % Genie Retail $101.4 $83.9 20.9 % Electricity $74.5 $59.4 25.4 % Natural Gas $26.9 $24.5 9.9 % Genie Renewables $3.9 $2.0 89.2 % Gross Margin 31.6 % 54.8 % (2321)bps Genie Retail 32.1 % 55.5 % (2345)bps Genie Renewables 19.3 % 25.7 % (634)bps Income from Operations $11.3 $27.0 (58.2) % Operating Margin 10.7 % 31.4 % (2067)bps Net Income from Continuing Operations $11.3 $18.7 (39.3) % Income (Loss) Attributable to Discontinued Operations, net of tax $3.1 ($1.9) ($5.0) Net Income Attributable to GNE Common Stockholders $14.3 $17.5 (18.5) % Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.54 $0.67 (20.0) % Adjusted EBITDA1 $12.4 $28.0 (55.6) % Cash Flow Provided by Continuing Operating Activities $1.5 $18.2 (91.6) %







nm = not measurable/meaningful





*Numbers may not add due to rounding





** GREI operations have been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results



Segment Highlights

Genie Retail Energy (GRE)

GRE accelerated customer acquisition during the quarter as market volatility subsided and customers were highly receptive to targeted marketing initiatives.

Sequentially, meters and RCEs served increased by 87,000 and 77,000 to 349,000 and 352,000, respectively, as of March 31, 2023 . Average monthly churn decreased to 4.4% sequentially from 5.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Genie Retail (GRE) Select Performance Metrics: 2023 versus 2022 as of 3/31/2023**



RCEs and Meters in 1000s 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 Sequential

Change YoY Change











Total RCEs 353 262 260 34.5 % 35.6 % Electricity 276 181 182 52.4 % 51.3 % Natural Gas 77 81 78 -5.4 % -1.4 %











Total Meters 349 275 286 26.9 % 22.0 % Electricity 271 196 209 37.7 % 29.5 % Natural Gas 78 79 77 -1.7 % 1.3 %











Gross Adds 129 47 44 174.4 % 192.2 % Churn*** 4.4 % 5.5 % 4.5 % (100)bps (10)bps











** GREI operations have been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results *** Excludes expiration of low margin aggregation deals





















Genie Renewables (GREW)

Genie Solar Energy's revenue increased in the first quarter, driven mainly by services provided to third parties, including its consultative energy services for large commercial customers.

As of the end of the quarter, Genie Solar had an operating project pipeline of 78MW across the three phases of project development.

Pipeline Total Site Control Permitting Construction MW 78 49 25 4 Project Count 10 5 4 1

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of March 31, 2023, Genie Energy reported $293.0 million in total assets. Liabilities totaled $107.4 million, and working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $142.4 million . Non-current liabilities were $2.6 million .

Net cash provided by operating activities was $11.2 million compared to $18.3 million a year ago.

Strategic Update and Commentary

Stein added, "We continue to see attractive opportunities to add to our retail customer base entering the second quarter and expect to generate solid meter growth. Our plan has been to aggressively move into growth mode once market volatility subsided, and these initial results are very encouraging.

"At Genie Solar, we expect to complete construction on a few operating projects in 2023 while achieving key pre-construction milestones on several others. In addition, we have a large pipeline of projects in negotiation, in due diligence and under review, and expect to increase both the number of projects and aggregate MW in the pipeline throughout the balance of this year."

Trended Financial Information:* (Dollars in millions except for EPS)VMeters and RCEs in 1000s** 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2021 2022 Total Revenue $85.9 $66.9 $81.3 $81.4 $105.3 $323.3 $315.5 Genie Retail $83.9 $63.2 $79.9 $77.0 $101.4 $311.8 $304.0 Electricity $59.4 $53.1 $73.8 $55.6 $74.5 $273.0 $241.8 Natural Gas $24.5 $10.1 $6.2 $21.4 $26.9 $38.8 $62.1 Genie Renewables $2.0 $3.8 $1.4 $4.4 $3.9 $7.5 $11.6 Gross Margin 54.8 % 44.5 % 53.1 % 42.7 % 31.6 % 28.3 % 49.1 % Genie Retail 55.5 % 45.9 % 54.1 % 44.4 % 32.1 % 29.1 % 50.3 % Genie Renewables 25.7 % 21.6 % -6.3 % 12.4 % 19.3 % 37.1 % 15.6 % Income from Operations $27.0 $11.8 $23.5 $15.5 $11.3 $24.1 $11.6 Operating Margin 31.4 % 17.6 % 29.0 % 19.0 % 6.8 % 7.5 % 3.7 % Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Discontinued Operations ($1.9) $29.3 ($1.5) $4.5 $3.1 $11.7 $30.4 Net Income Attributable to GNE Common Stockholders $17.5 $33.9 $18.3 $16.2 $14.3 $27.5 $85.9 Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.67 $1.30 $0.70 $0.61 $0.54 $1.05 $3.28 Adjusted EBITDA $28.0 $12.2 $24.5 $18.5 $12.4 $27.8 $83.2 GRE Retail Performance Metrics













RCEs 260 263 251 262 353 260 262 Electricity 182 185 174 181 276 189 181 Natural Gas 78 77 77 81 77 71 81 Meters 286 280 270 275 349 285 275 Electricity 209 203 193 196 271 210 197 Natural Gas 77 77 77 79 78 75 79 Gross Meter Additions 44 34 34 47 129 177 159 Churn*** 4.5 % 4.4 % 4.4 % 5.5 % 4.4 % 4.5 % 4.8 %















nm = not measurable/meaningful *Numbers may not add due to rounding













** GREI operations have been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results *** Excludes expiration of low margin aggregation deals

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



March 31,

2023



December 31,

2022



(Unaudited)



(Audited)

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,220



$ 98,571

Restricted cash-short-term

3,791





6,007

Marketable equity securities

4,663





490

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,383 and $4,826 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

65,203





55,134

Inventory

19,345





15,714

Prepaid expenses

7,855





6,822

Other current assets

5,363





6,207

Current assets of discontinued operations

35,750





38,688

Total current assets

247,190





227,633

Property and equipment, net

964





891

Goodwill

9,998





9,998

Other intangibles, net

3,033





3,133

Deferred income tax assets, net

5,799





5,799

Other assets

13,506





13,856

Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations

12,520





16,305

Total assets $ 293,010



$ 277,615

Liabilities and equity













Current liabilities:













Trade accounts payable

19,894





25,313

Accrued expenses

38,568





35,659

Income taxes payable

27,580





22,576

Due to IDT Corporation, net

98





165

Other current liabilities

7,580





4,549

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

11,076





10,936

Total current liabilities

104,796





99,198

Other liabilities

1,894





4,087

Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations

686





686

Total liabilities

107,376





103,971

Commitments and contingencies

-





-

Equity:













Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares-10,000:













Series 2012-A, designated shares-8,750; at liquidation preference, consisting of 866 and 983 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

7,359





8,359

Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares-35,000; 1,574 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

16





16

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares-200,000; 27,159 and 27,126 shares issued and 24,439 and 24,421 shares outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

271





271

Additional paid-in capital

147,445





146,546

Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 2,720 and 2,705 shares of Class B common stock at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(19,175)





(19,010)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,895





1,926

Retained earnings

61,333





49,010

Total Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity

199,144





187,118

Noncontrolling interests

(13,510)





(13,474)

Total equity

185,634





173,644

Total liabilities and equity $ 293,010



$ 277,615



GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,







2023





2022







(in thousands, except per share data) Revenues:















Electricity $ 74,487



$ 59,380



Natural gas

26,925





24,504



Other

3,864





2,042



Total revenues

105,276





85,926



Cost of revenues

71,990





38,819



Gross profit

33,286





47,107



Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative (i)

22,011





20,145



Income from operations

11,275





26,962



Interest income

974





17



Interest expense

(19)





(50)



Loss on marketable equity securities and investments

(71)





(652)



Other income (loss), net

3,246





(498)



Income before income taxes

15,405





25,779



Provision for income taxes

(4,068)





(7,112)



Net income from continuing operations

11,337





18,667



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

3,055





(1,932)



Net income

14,392





16,735



Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, net

(39)





(1,154)



Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd.

14,431





17,889



Dividends on preferred stock

(157)





(370)



Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 14,274



$ 17,519





















Amounts attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders















Continuing operations $ 11,218



$ 19,294



Discontinued operations

3,056





(1,775)



Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 14,274



$ 17,519





















Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders:















Basic:















Continuing operations $ 0.44



$ 0.75



Discontinued operations

0.12





(0.07)



Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 0.56



$ 0.68



Diluted















Continuing operations $ 0.42



$ 0.74



Discontinued operations

0.12





(0.07)



Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 0.54



$ 0.67





















Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of earnings per share:















Basic

25,326





25,764



Diluted

26,620





26,128





















Dividends declared per common share $ 0.075



$ 0.075



(i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses $ 899



$ 840





GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,





2023



2022





(in thousands)

Operating activities











Net income

$ 14,392



$ 16,735

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



3,055





(1,932)

Net income from continuing operations



11,337





18,667

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



96





96

Impairment of assets



19





-

Provision for doubtful accounts receivable



574





392

Unrealized loss on marketable equity securities and investment



71





652

Stock-based compensation



899





814

Equity in the net income in equity method investees



(195)





(125)

Change in assets and liabilities:















Trade accounts receivable



(10,643)





(2,368)

Inventory



(3,631)





(1,145)

Prepaid expenses



(1,032)





(1,904)

Other current assets and other assets



1,138





(5,638)

Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities



(2,051)





2,589

Due to IDT Corporation, net



(66)





(391)

Income taxes payable



5,004





6,560

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations



1,520





18,199

Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations



9,714





141

Net cash provided by operating activities



11,234





18,340

Investing activities















Capital expenditures



(98)





(59)

Proceeds from the sale of marketable equity securities



343





-

Purchase of marketable equity securities and other investment



(4,559)





(200)

Proceeds from settlement of equity method investment



133





-

Investment in notes receivables with related party



-





(1,388)

Repayment of notes receivable



19





19

Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations



(4,162)





(1,628)

Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations



-





(21,832)

Net cash used in investing activities



(4,162)





(23,460)

Financing activities















Dividends paid



(2,108)





(2,304)

Repurchases of Class B common stock from employees



(165)





(71)

Redemption of preferred stock



(1,000)





-

Net cash used in financing activities



(3,273)





(2,375)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(10)





27

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



3,789





(7,468)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (including discontinued operations) at beginning of period



106,080





102,149

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (including discontinued operations) at end of the period



109,869





94,681

Less: Cash of discontinued operations at end of period



858





1,726

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (excluding discontinued operations) at end of period

$ 109,011



$ 92,955



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure for the First Quarter

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Genie Energy disclosed Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis and for GRE. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure.

Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Genie's measure of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA starts with net income and adds back interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and impairment of assets and subtracts out equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net. Genie's measure of segment-level Adjusted EBITDA starts with income (loss) from operations and adds back depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation and subtracts out impairment of assets and equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net.

Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, revenue, gross profit, income from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Genie's measurement of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Management believes that Genie's measure of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Genie's or GRE's core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, as a relevant indicator of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance in relation to Genie's competitors. Disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, Genie Energy has historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and believes it is commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance. Therefore, the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting at this time.

Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA as well as the GAAP measures revenue, gross profit, and income (loss) from operations, as well as net income (loss), on a consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to Genie's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated.

Although depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, they primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Genie's operating results exclusive of depreciation and amortization are therefore useful indicators of its current performance.

Stock-based compensation recognized by Genie Energy and other companies may not be comparable because of the various valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of types of awards that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from Genie's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie's core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for Genie Energy for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees' compensation that impacts their performance.

Impairment of goodwill is a component of (loss) income from operations that is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. The impairment of goodwill is primarily dictated by events and circumstances outside the control of management that trigger an impairment analysis. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie's continuing operations.

Following are the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to net income for Genie Energy on a consolidated basis and for GRE.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted EBITDA

1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23

2021 2022 Income (loss) from Operations ($3.2) $4.0 $17.5 $5.8 $27.0 $11.8 $23.5 $15.5 $11.3

$24.1 $77.8 Add back























Depreciation and Amortization $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.1

$0.4 $0.4 Non-Cash Compensation $0.6 $0.5 $0.5 $1.2 $0.8 $0.7 $0.7 $0.7 $0.8

$2.8 $3.0 Impairment $0.0 $0.0 ($0.0) $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $2.1 $0.0

$0.0 $2.1 Equity in the Loss of AMSO/GEUK $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.2 $0.1 ($0.4) $0.2 $0.1 $0.2

$0.4 ($0.0) Adjusted EBITDA ($2.4) $4.7 $18.1 $7.3 $28.0 $12.2 $24.5 $18.5 $12.4

$27.8 $83.2

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - GRE Adjusted EBITDA

(in millions) 1Q23 1Q22 2022 2021 Income (loss) from Operations $16.4 $30.2 $92.6 $34.7 Add back







Depreciation and Amortization $0.1 $0.1 $0.3 $0.4 Stock-based Compensation $0.3 $0.2 $1.0 $0.9 Impairment $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 Equity in the income of equity method investee $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 Adjusted EBITDA $16.8 $30.5 $93.8 $36.0

SOURCE Genie Energy Ltd.