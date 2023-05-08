Anzeige
Montag, 08.05.2023
Ganz große Kurschance zu Wochenbeginn? Hier könnte diese Woche richtig viel drin sein…
WKN: A3DMH5 | ISIN: US6033802058 | Ticker-Symbol: 4MNA
Frankfurt
08.05.23
13:48 Uhr
5,445 Euro
+1,185
+27,82 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7856,05515:29
5,7856,05515:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2023 | 14:34
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates on May 15, 2023

Management to Host Conference Call

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 08, 2023(Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release first quarter 2023 financial results and business updates on Monday, May 15, 2023. The Company will host a webcast that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and updates.

The live conference call may be accessed hereand on the Company's websiteunder Events and Presentations.

The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 90 days.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc..

For more information:

Investor inquiries:
Fred Ahlholm
CFO, Minerva Neurosciences
info@minervaneurosciences.com

Media Inquiries:
Helen Shik
Principal, Shik Communications LLC
helen@shikcommunications.com


