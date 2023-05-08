Sharing Services Global Corporation Announces Successful Virtual Event for The Happy Co.

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / (via IBN) - Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB:SHRG) (the "Company") announces that its wholly owned subsidiary The Happy Co., a leading producer and distributor of nootropic, functional beverage products focusing on health and wellness, just concluded a successful virtual event. The Happy Co.'s Spring Kickoff Virtual Event was recently held on April 22 and was very well received. Attendees were treated to two hours of impactful training, the launch of a new tool, newly branded product packaging for the latest addition to the product portfolio plus so much more.

"The recent Spring Kickoff Virtual Event was well attended," said John "JT" Thatch, CEO of SHRG. "I was very encouraged by the attendees' reaction to the training, new tools and a new product announcement. This event showed the energy for growth we have planned in the coming months."

Taylor Worre, vice president of field development at The Happy Co., added: "The training at this event was exceptional. Engagement was at an all-time high and the event attendees were especially lively in the chat roll as the new video was introduced."

The virtual event was concluded with the announcement of the next virtual event to be held in July.

For more information, visit www.thehappyco.com.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) is a publicly traded diversified company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. The Sharing Services combined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer.

Additional information is contained in the Company's 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Visit: www.SHRGInc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical, or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Company Contact:

Sharing Services Global Corporation

Investor Relations

(469) 304-9400 Ext. 201

Info@SHRGinc.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

SOURCE: Sharing Services Global Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/753221/Sharing-Services-Global-Corporation-SHRG-Announces-Successful-Virtual-Event-for-The-Happy-Co