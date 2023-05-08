In the first week of May, the photovoltaic systems installed in Germany made the largest contribution to net electricity generation. They fed a total of 1,744.46 GWh of solar power into the grid and thus had a share of 23.6%.From pv magazine Germany On May 4, the photovoltaic systems in Germany fed more than 40 GW of power into the grid for the first time. "New record," tweeted Bruno Burger, head of Energy Charts at the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE. The mark was surpassed at around 1 pm with around 40.014 GW, his analysis shows. NEUER REKORD !!!Solaranlagen in Deutschland ...

