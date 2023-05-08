Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2023) - Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0) ("Coloured Ties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired 4,023,000 common shares of CULT Food Sciences Corp. (CSE: CULT) ("CULT") for investment purposes.

Coloured Ties has also entered into a Capital Markets Consulting Agreement with CULT, whereby Coloured Ties will provide services of Capital Market Advisor throughout the term of this Agreement (defined herein) in order to fulfil its obligations hereunder.

In consideration of the Services, CULT will issue the Coloured Ties 2,500,000 options at a deemed price of $0.10 per option share for a period ending 36 months from the date of issuance (the "Base Fee"). All options issued by the Company to the Consultant will vest in four equal tranches over twelve months with the first tranche vesting three months after the Effective Date and the remaining tranches vesting three, six and nine months thereafter. Further compensation will be reviewed from time to time and will be contemplated in an amendment to this version.

About CULT Food Science Corp .

CULT is the first publicly-traded company of its kind in North America, pioneering the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products. Through its global portfolio of companies and its venture studio, CULT provides investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy, and other cultured food companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing CULT's website at cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on sedar.com.

RECENT CULT ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Almost every industry is going through major changes, and Pet brands are no exception. The pet food industry continues to grow, with worldwide sales in 2022 at $123 billion (in U.S. dollars) and the projections for 2023 are $147 billion, according to Statista. CULT is cultivating a deep product line of pet foods to address this emerging market.

Launch of Noochies! Brand:

https://www.cultfoodscience.com/press-releases/cult-food-science-announces-launch-of-noochies-pre-order-campaign-for-consumers-and-retail-distributors

TORONTO, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC Pink: CULTF) (FSE: LN0), a pioneer in the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products, is pleased to announce the launch of Noochies! pre-order campaign for both consumers and retail distributors in North America.

"Noochies! is the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein, and nutrient-rich foods for dogs and cats that are made without factory farming. The proprietary nutritional yeast blend, BmmuneTM, contains all the essential amino acids dogs require, plus contains trace minerals and B vitamins. Noochies also includes a bioactive fermentation product, a strain of koji, that supports immune defense, gut microbial health, and gut function."

With its launch, CULT is targeting the North American market, which is one of the largest and fastest-growing pet food markets globally. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global pet food market size was valued at USD 99.1 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030.

"The pre-order for Noochies! pet food is an important milestone. It provides early adopters a chance to access these brands to try for themselves first hand," said Lejjy Gafour, CEO of CULT.

Bflora Probiotic Pet Food

https://www.cultfoodscience.com/press-releases/cult-food-science-highlights-second-proprietary-ingredient-with-enhanced-nutrition-for-pet-food

TORONTO, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC Pink: CULTF) (FSE: LN0), a pioneer in the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products, is pleased to announce details on Bflora, a proprietary probiotic blend specifically designed for the gastrointestinal systems of dogs and cats.

BfloraTM is made of four strains of research-proven beneficial bacteria to help create and maintain a healthy gastrointestinal tract for pets. The functionality of BfloraTM is aided through the digestive tract by our patented high-protein yeast, BmmuneTM. Commercial probiotics for companion animals typically have 1-10 Billion CFU/g. A suggested serving of BfloraTM provides pets ~ 15.8 Billion CFU/g of beneficial probiotics to support the health of both cats and dogs

This functional blend of probiotics is unique to the Noochies! brand of products, the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein, and nutrient-rich foods for dogs and cats that are made without factory farming. Noochies! pre-order campaign is currently live through Noochies! website for both consumers and retail distributors at the following link: https://www.noochies.co/.

Bmmune, Commercialization Plans:

https://www.cultfoodscience.com/press-releases/cult-food-science-highlights-patent-pending-ingredient-with-enhanced-nutrition-and-protein-for-pet-food

TORONTO, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC Pink: CULTF) (FSE: LN0), a pioneer in the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products, is pleased to announce details and commercialization plans for its proprietary and patent-pending Bmmune product. Bmmune is an alternative protein source for pet food made through a natural fermentation process and is patented for its freeze-dried pet treats. The acquisition of Bmmune was previously announced by the Company on March 28, 2023.

The overwhelming majority of the estimated US$99-billion global pet food market is based on farmed animal protein. But those conventional foods are falling short of consumer expectations around pet nutrition, are environmentally hazardous and face supply chain constraints. In recent years, pet foods based on alternative proteins have become a high-growth segment of the industry. These treats, supplements and food products avoid the unsustainable factory farming system altogether and rely mostly on plant proteins thus far. Pet owners see nutritive benefits in avoiding animal byproducts and meats coming from dead, dying or diseased farmed animals. Pet foods that contain farmed animal meat have a heavy toll on the environment, estimated to emit as many as 64 million tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere every year. And throughout the pandemic, the meat supply chain for pet foods was significantly throttled, causing shortages that persist today.

RECENT INSTITUTIONAL INVESTMENTS INTO CULT:

Bullrun Capital Inc.

BullRun Capital Inc. ("BullRun") has recently acquired 2,100,000 common shares of CULT in the open market for investment purposes.

BullRun is a privately held venture capital company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and incubates and invests in early stage companies, with a goal of providing capital markets advisory services to public market listings and assistance in capital raises to fund corporate development for these investee companies. BullRun's portfolio of investments ranges in various sectors including mining (with current focus on lithium), real estate, pharmaceuticals, technology sectors.

Mr, Kal Malhi, CEO of BullRun and Coloured Ties states: "Our family has amazing unconditional love and relationships with our two dogs, Willow and Cocoa Bean, and we go out of our way to get them the pet foods that are based on the best ingredients and speak to their ultimate health needs. We believe society as a whole now respects the amazing role pets paly in our lives and invests in the health and food for these amazing companions. CULT is an amazing fit for BullRun and Coloured Ties as they are embarking on building a pet food line of products that speak to very high quality foods for these companions. We are proud to be investors and advisors to CULT."

Marc Lustig:

https://www.cultfoodscience.com/press-releases/cult-food-science-announces-that-marc-lustig-has-acquired-15-of-the-company

On March 14, 2023, CULT announced that Marc Lustig had acquired 15% of CULT through his family office L5 Capital Inc., becoming the largest individual shareholder.

Marc Lustig is an esteemed Canadian entrepreneur with a background in biotechnology, life sciences and cannabis. Prior to financing and founding his own ventures, Mr. Lustig had an extensive career as an institutional investment banker across Canada and Europe.

"I am very excited to have taken a significant ownership stake in CULT Food Science. I believe it is inevitable that cell-based foods will sustainably transform our food systems for the better, and that these products will be coming to market much sooner than most people think. As a first-mover in the cellular agriculture space, CULT has the opportunity to play a unique and valuable role in the industry's exciting scientific innovation," said Marc Lustig.

CULT FOOD SCIENCES WELCOMES INCREASING INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR SUPPORT

"Having the support of Marc Lustig, Coloured Ties and BullRun as shareholders is a pivotal moment for us as a company. All three of our new institutional investors are recognized for their ability to be first movers when it comes to emerging trends and also possess a skillset to assist companies build significant value for shareholders. This support in the capital markets will assist CULT in becoming a global leader in cellular agriculture and pet food and will enable us to increase our impact towards building a more resilient and sustainable future of food," commented Lejjy Gafour, Chief Executive Officer of CULT.

About Coloured Ties Capital Inc.

Coloured Ties Capital is a TSX-V listed issuer that invests in early stage commercial ventures and provides investee companies with capital market access and advisory services. The Company offers investors an opportunity to participate in early stage opportunities that are often only offered to high net worth or institutional investors via investment in the Company's common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol V.TIE. Coloured Ties Capital is a 2022 TSXV 50 Company.

For further information please contact:

Coloured Ties Capital Inc.

Kal Malhi Chief Executive Officer

kal@colouredtiescapital.com

www.colouredtiescapital.com

