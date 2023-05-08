The Italian cabinet has approved 13 agrivoltaic projects in the southern regions of Apulia and Basilicata.From pv magazine Italy Italy's Council of Ministers has authorized the construction of 13 agrivoltaic projects with a combined capacity of 593.6 MW in a bid to further streamline the development of large-scale installations across the country. Twelve of the projects are located in the southern region of Apulia and the remaining one is planned to be deployed in the neighboring region of Basilicata. The approved projects will not need to go through additional environmental impact assessments. ...

