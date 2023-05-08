Predictive Analytics Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 34.52 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Predictive Analytics Market Size By Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-premises), By Component (Solutions, Services), By Vertical (Healthcare, Government and Defense, IT and Telecom), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Organizations), By Geographic Scope & Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Predictive Analytics Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Predictive Analytics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 10.43 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 34.52 Billion by the end of the forecast period.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=3692

Browse in-depth TOC on "Predictive Analytics Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Predictive Analytics Market to Witness Rapid Growth Driven by Increasing Adoption of Machine Learning and Statistical Analysis Techniques

The global predictive analytics market is expected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing use of historical and forecast data in the analysis of business operations. Predictive analytics involves the use of machine learning and statistical analysis techniques to generate quantitative information regarding the possibility of any event occurring.

Predictive analytics software makes use of available variables for analysis, allowing companies to develop products based on customer forecasting. This has become a preferred method of gaining a competitive advantage, particularly in the e-commerce industry, where customer experience plays a crucial role in driving sales.

Social media advertising and analysis of customer expectations have also greatly assisted companies in increasing their overall sales. As the number of people using connected devices continues to increase, retailers can now actively understand the shopping behavior of their customers. As a result, predictive analytics is seeing increased use in areas such as operations and supply chain management, sales, and marketing management.

Predictive analytics is also seeing rapid adoption for workforce management and risk management, thanks to the benefits provided by this technology in business operations. With the increasing use of the internet globally, companies are constantly generating large amounts of data, which has greatly helped in increasing the demand for predictive analytics.

Some of the key players operating in the global predictive analytics market include Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., NTT Data Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), Angoss Software Corporation, Rapidminer Inc., Tableau Software Inc., and Tibco Software Inc.

Companies in the predictive analytics market are focusing on product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and financial statements to gain a competitive advantage. By leveraging these tools, companies can better understand the competitive landscape and develop strategies to improve their market position.

In conclusion, the global predictive analytics market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, driven by the increasing use of machine learning and statistical analysis techniques. Companies that adopt predictive analytics early on stand to gain a significant competitive advantage in the market.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Predictive Analytics Market into Deployment Mode, Component, Vertical, Organization Size, And Geography.

Predictive Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode

Cloud-based



On-premises

Predictive Analytics Market, by Component

Solutions



Customer analytics





Marketing analytics





Web and social media analytics





Financial analytics





Network analytics





Risk analytics





Sales analytics





Supply chain analytics



Services



Managed services





Professional services





Support and maintenance services





Consulting services

Predictive Analytics Market, by Vertical

Healthcare



Government and Defense



IT and Telecom



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



Transportation and Logistics



Retail and e-commerce



Manufacturing



Others

Predictive Analytics Market, by Organization Size

Large Enterprises



Small and Medium Organizations

Predictive Analytics Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Cognitive Analytics Market By Component (Tools, Services), By Application (Fraud and risk management, Asset maintenance, Sales and marketing management), By Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises), By Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications), By Geography, And Forecast

Supply Chain Analytics Market By Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud-based), By Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), By Application (Healthcare And Life Sciences, Manufacturing), By Component (Sales And Operation Planning, Manufacturing Analytics), By Geography, And Forecast

Spend Analytics Market By Analytics (Descriptive, Predictive), By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-premises), By Application (Financial Management, Demand and Supply Forecasting), By Geography, And Forecast

Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market By Product (Collection Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Supply-chain Analytics, Behavioral Analytics, Talent Analytics), By Application (Finance & Credit, Banking & Investment, Retail, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Insurance, Others), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 5 Prescriptive Analytics Companies analyzing raw data for improving business decisions

Visualize Predictive Analytics Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/predictive-analytics-market-zooms-towards-billion-dollar-valuation-estimated-to-reach-usd-34-52-billion-by-2030-verified-market-research-301818070.html