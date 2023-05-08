Chinese energy storage company Imren Battery has introduced its new EVE LF105 lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) prismatic battery cells, which can be used in a wide range of applications, including EVs, renewable energy storage, and other applications.China's Imren Battery has unveiled its new LF105 rechargeable battery cell based on lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry. The cell offers a nominal voltage of 3.2 V and a capacity of 105 Ah, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, including electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and other applications. For instance, the company said ...

