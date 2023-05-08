Kuros Biosciences AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, May 8, 2023 - Kuros Biosciences (SIX:KURN), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, held its Annual General Meeting today. The Annual General Meeting approved the Annual Report, the Annual Financial Statements, and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2022 and took note of the Reports of the Auditors. Shareholders granted discharge to the Board and the persons entrusted with the Management, voted in favor of the proposed appropriation of the Annual Results and approved the compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee. Clemens van Blitterswijk was re-elected as Chairman and Joost de Bruijn, Scott P. Bruder and Oliver Walker were re-elected as members of the Board. Leanna Caron did not stand for re-election. Oliver Walker was re-elected and Clemens van Blitterswijk was elected as members of the Compensation Committee. The law firm Keller AG, Zurich, was re-elected as independent Proxy. PricewaterhouseCoopers were elected for another one-year term as Kuros' auditor. The Annual General Meeting further approved with the required 2/3 majority the adjustment to the articles of association regarding the increase of the Conditional Share Capital for Bonds or Similar Debt Instruments, and the increase of the Conditional Share Capital for Employees, Persons of Comparable Positions and Board Members. In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved all of the proposed changes to the articles of association reflecting the revised Swiss corporate law which entered into force on January 1, 2023. The Annual General Meeting took place at JED Events, Zürcherstrasse 39E, 8952 Schlieren (Zurich). 16'259'485 shares or 44.47% of a total of 36,561,378 shares were represented. For further information, please contact: Kuros Biosciences AG

Daniel Geiger

Chief Financial Officer

Tel +41 44 733 47 41

daniel.geiger@kurosbio.com LifeSci Advisors

Sandya von der Weid

Investors

+41 78 680 0538

svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com

About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences is a fast-growing leader in the development of spinal fusion biologics that ease the burden of back pain. With locations in the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands, the company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The company's first commercial product, MagnetOs, is a unique synthetic bone graft that has already been used successfully across three continents and in over 10,000 spinal fusion surgeries. The next candidate in the Kuros pipeline is Fibrin-PTH - the first drug-biologic combination for interbody spinal fusions, currently undergoing a Phase 2 clinical trial in the U.S. For more information on the company, its products and pipeline, visit kurosbio.com . Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "will" or "expect" or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

