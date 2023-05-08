HighRadius positioned highest in the Ability to Execute axis and furthest in the Completeness of Vision axis for the second consecutive year.

HighRadius, the leading provider of the Autonomous Finance Platform for the office of the CFO, announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash (I2C) Applications. HighRadius is positioned highest in the Ability to Execute axis and furthest in the Completeness of Vision axis for the second consecutive year.

With 800+ clients, including Unilever, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Sanofi, Kellogg Company, Danone, and Hershey's, HighRadius provides software for Invoice to Cash, Treasury, and Record-to-Report.

According to Gartner, "Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well-positioned for tomorrow."

"The hype around AI is pushing finance leaders into never-ending transformation science projects. However HighRadius AI has a deep understanding of the invoice-to-cash space from transforming 2500+ projects and accessing $7.7 trillion of annual transaction data. Leading to our clients seeing results in as less as 6 months," said Sashi Narahari, Founder CEO, HighRadius. "We are grateful to our clients who share our vision of the future and are betting on us to achieve their financial transformation goals."

"HighRadius has done an outstanding job developing a product that has helped A/R teams with predictive analytics, enabling them to optimize their complete invoice-to-cash process," said Scott Phillips, Head of Global Finance Shared Services at Intuitive Surgical.

"Almost a decade ago, productivity was a big challenge for us until HighRadius. Ever since, our partnership has been second to none," said Colleen Zdrojewski, VP of Financial Business Systems, Keurig Dr. Pepper. "The vision that Sashi has for HighRadius has made us a firm believer that anything is possible."

Click here to access a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Invoice to Cash.

Additional Information

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications, Tamara Shipley, Nisha Bhandare, Valeria Di Maso, May 02, 2023.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner's research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About HighRadius

HighRadius offers cloud-based Autonomous Software for the Office of the CFO. More than 800 of the world's leading companies have transformed their order to cash, treasury, and record-to-report processes with HighRadius. Our customers include 3M, Unilever, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Sanofi, Engie GBS Solutions, Kellogg Company, Danone, Hershey's, and many more.

Autonomous Software is data-driven software that continuously morphs its behavior to the ever-changing underlying domain transactional data. It brings modern digital transformation capabilities like Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Natural Language Processing, Connected Workspaces, and LiveCube, a No-code Platform, as out-of-the-box capabilities features for the finance accounting domain.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005531/en/

Contacts:

HighRadius Communications Team

press@highradius.com