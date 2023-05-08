GAINSystems: GAINS Extends Supply Chain Design Offering With Acquisition of 3 Tenets Optimization

New Design Capabilities Empower Businesses to Expand Their Supply Chain Decision-Making, Driving Better Supply Chain Performance in Dynamic Markets

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / GAINS, a provider of supply chain design and planning execution solutions for inventory-intensive businesses, has acquired 3 Tenets Optimization (3TO), a leading provider of supply chain design solutions with customers including The Home Depot and Newell Rubbermaid. The 3TO team of experts and proven technology extends GAINS' long-standing marketing-leading inventory optimization capabilities with supply chain design capabilities around continuous network flow optimization, first unveiled in June 2022. With today's announcement, the company now supports the full range of supply chain design decisions around physical infrastructure, capacity, and policy development, including transportation strategy. GAINS' 3TO acquisition was announced at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo taking place in Orlando on May 7-10, 2023.

The February Gartner 2023 Market Guide for Supply Chain Network Design states, "As internal and external factors require more frequent supply chain design reviews, the use of analytical tools to support these initiatives is becoming ever more critical." GAINS' latest acquisition supports this continuous improvement approach.

Competitive advantage will come from those companies that can continuously assemble, reassemble and recombinate unique customer, product, channel relationships with speed. No longer can network design be treated as a once-every-few-years exercise.

"Businesses face constant change and need to continuously manage unique product, customer, and channel flows," said Dave Shrager, President of GAINS. "To free up working capital and fulfill customer promises, companies need to be informed using a higher frequency of supply chain design operationalized through planning execution. The industry needs a new paradigm, an information architecture that couples design and planning with a focus on performance - the GAINS Performance Optimization Platform. We are pleased to welcome the 3TO team to GAINS, and bring their deep expertise and technology to our customers needing to reap the added benefits of supply chain design."

"3TO's supply chain design solutions and expertise will add tremendous value to GAINS' customers," said Deep Shah, Co-President of Francisco Partners. "We are excited to see the GAINS platform strategy unfolding and are delighted to add 3TO as the newest addition to the GAINS family."

The 3TO supply chain experts, including co-founders Sara Curtis and Matt Morton, will add decades of supply chain design experience to GAINS' existing experience and bring added resources to GAINS' growing solution teams.

About GAINS

At GAINS, we help customers keep their promises by democratizing supply chain planning. The GAINS Supply Chain Performance Optimization Platform helps businesses large and small Move Forward FasterSM with greater agility, resilience, confidence, and sustainability. The GAINS AI-driven cloud platform delivers continuous cost and profit optimization via machine learning, proven algorithms, and actionable analytics for global manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service parts/maintenance operations. Innovative design combined with the GAINS Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3)SM methodology enables rapid onboarding, increased sales, inventory turns, and service levels with reduced operating costs. GAINS proudly provides digital supply chain planning expertise to industry leaders like Graybar, Honda Motors, Menards, Rockwell Automation, Stuller, and Textron Aviation. For more information, visit www.gainsystems.com.

