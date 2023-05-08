INDIGO GROUP (ex GROUPE INFRA PARK): SP upgrades the rating from BBB- to BBB with stable outlook

La Défense, May 08, 2023

S&P Rating Action

S&P upgrades the rating from BBB- to BBB with a stable outlook strengthening Indigo Group's position in the Investment Grade category

On 05 May 2023, S&P Global Ratings upgraded Indigo Group's rating from BBB- to BBB with a stable outlook, strengthening Indigo Group's position in the Investment Grade category. This rating upgrade reflects the strong resilience of the Indigo's assets portfolio and supports the strategic plan implemented since the beginning of the pandemic. It also highlights the prudent financial policy, both in terms of net debt management and dividends policy.

As a result, the Group managed to exceed S&P's forecasts for 2022 published on 07 July 2022, both in terms of adjusted FFO1[1]/net debt and net debt/EBITDA ratios and in terms of traffic recovery, thanks notably to its sectorial and geographical diversity, the tariff indexation mechanisms of its contracts and the optimization of its costs.

The Group will continue to implement a prudent financial policy, both in terms of investments to seize future opportunities and in terms of financial leverage to maintain a strong Investment Grade rating.

The full S&P Global Ratings rating is available at Credit Rating.

**********

Indigo Group

Analyst / Investor contact: Press contact: Mathieu Barnavon Benjamin Voron ir@group-indigo.com benjamin.voron@group-indigo.com

About Indigo Group S.A.

The Indigo Group, which owns nearly 100% of Indigo Infra, Indigo Neo and INDIGO®weel, is a global player in parking and urban mobility, managing more than 1.4 million parking spaces and their associated services in 9 countries.

Indigo Group is indirectly 47.83% owned by Crédit Agricole Assurances, through Predica SA and Crédit Agricole Assurances Retraite, 33.38% owned by Vauban Infrastructure Partners and 14.44% owned by MR Infrastructure Investment GmbH (MEAG), and held 0.34% of its own shares in treasury, with the Group's management owning the remainder of the shares.

www.group-indigo.com

Notice

The information contained herein has been included in good faith but is intended for general information purposes only. All reasonable precautions have been taken to ensure that the information contained herein is not false or misleading. It should not be relied upon for any specific purpose and no representation or warranty is made as to its accuracy or completeness. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information about Indigo Group S.A. (the "Company") published on its website at www.group-indigo.com.

This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities. Its preparation does not constitute a recommendation regarding securities. Nothing in this document may be used as the basis for entering into a contract or agreement.

This document may contain objectives and forward-looking statements concerning the Company's financial condition, results of operations, business activities and expansion strategy. Although based on reasonable assumptions, these objectives and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including factors not presently known to the Company or that it does not currently consider material, and there can be no assurance that the anticipated events will occur or that the stated objectives will be achieved. All forward-looking statements are the current expectations of the Company's management regarding future events and are subject to several factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The information is current only as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information about the factors and risks that could affect the Company's financial results is included in the documents filed by the Group with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and available on its website at www.group-indigo.com.

Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, officers or employees shall be liable for any loss, damage or expense arising out of access to or use of this document, including, without limitation, any lost profits, indirect, incidental, or consequential loss.

No part of this document may be sold or distributed for commercial purposes or modified.

[1] FFO or Funds from Operations is calculated by taking EBITDA, minus interest and tax paid

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mW2cYJRnaGeYm3JrY5hpmZSUmJuSl2CbaGHLlZKclMnFanJpmGhkmpmVZnBqnWxm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-79870-20230508-press-release-sp-upgrades-the-rating-from-bbb-to-bbb-with-stable-outlook.pdf