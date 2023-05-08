Merck & Co., Inc.: Merck Announces Global Grants Program To Improve Access to Quality Health Care in Underserved Communities

RAHWAY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / To support the work of nonprofits dedicated to improving the well-being of underserved populations in communities around the world, Merck (NYSE:MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has announced a new global grants program, Solutions for Healthy Communities (SHC).

SHC will invest in strategies that are designed and led by local stakeholders to meet local health needs and priorities. Grants will cover two years of project implementation, and awards will range in size from $50,000 - $300,000.



SHC aims to catalyze innovation and facilitate access to quality health care. The strategies that the program invests in should reach populations that are historically underserved by the health care system, including:

Black, indigenous, and other people of color;

People experiencing poverty;

People living in rural areas;

Migrant populations;

People with diverse gender identities and/or sexual orientations;

People living with disabilities.

SHC will be available in all of the regions in which the company operates, including the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America and Asia Pacific, and the program will prioritize nonprofits that operate within 50 miles of a company site.

Apply here, if your organization is based in the United States. If your organization is not based in the United States, apply here. The deadline for applications is June 2, 2023.

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world - and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

