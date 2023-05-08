Show to be Enhanced with Tailgate Sale on the Saturday

Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2023) - The British Columbia Lapidary Society ("BCLS"), a non-profit organization, is pleased to announce the BC Gem Show will be returning to Chilliwack Heritage Park, May 12-14.

The largest event of its kind in mining-friendly British Columbia, this three-day event will feature sellers of fine minerals, lapidary materials, and finished jewellery along with interactive displays and educational booths catered to collectors, artisans, and geologists of all ages.

On Saturday, May 13th, the Rocklovers-Round-Up Tailgate Sale will take place in an adjoining building, introducing dozens of additional informal sales tables. The BCLS is excited to welcome the Vancouver Paleontological Society as a special guest, available throughout the show to answer fossil related questions from attendees.

Tickets are $6 per adult, $2 per student (6-17) while children under 6 accompanied by an adult are free. Make the most of the event with a $12 three-day pass. Tickets are available at the door and parking is by donation.

About the BCLS

The BCLS is a non-profit organization founded to encourage and promote the lapidary hobby in British Columbia. The organization consists of 30 charter clubs, with a combined membership of approximately 1,200 people who collect rocks, minerals, crystals, and fossils. The BCLS offers scholarships and is a member of the Gem and Mineral Federation of Canada.

