Innocan Pharma Corporation: Innocan Pharma Reports Success in a Pre-Clinical Trial of a Liposomal-CBD Injection on a Paralyzed Goat

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, Alberta, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan") a leading pharmaceutical and biotech company, is pleased to announce the successful treatment of Billy, a 4-year-old neutered male goat, with a liposomal-CBD injection in a pre-clinical trial. The innovative therapy provided much-needed relief to the animal, born with neurological deficits and scoliosis, resulting in hind-limb paralysis and fore-limb deformity. Scientific research indicates that the success of a pre-clinical trial on large mammals (such as goats) generally infers increased bio-feasibility in similar rates amongst humans. https://youtu.be/MDG0QJc9k50





Billy was adapted to move around with a wheelchair, but as his size and weight increased, his scoliosis worsened, and his activity decreased substantially. Despite being administered non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, the goat's pain persisted, and he was unwilling to move on his wheelchair.

As an act of compassion therapy, Billy was administered a liposomal-CBD injection on top of the drugs he was already taking. The results were almost immediate, with the goat becoming active and playing as he used to do over a year ago. The improvement in Billy's activity lasted for almost 4 weeks.

"Slowly yet surly, Innocan proves its biological standings to be accurate and feasible. We are thrilled to have brought relief to Billy using our innovative liposomal-CBD injection," said Iris Bincovich, CEO of Innocan Pharma. "This is a testament to the potential of our technology to improve the lives of both humans and animals."

Innocan Pharma's liposomal-CBD injection is a unique formulation that allows for targeted delivery of CBD to specific body areas, resulting in enhanced efficacy and reduced side effects. The Company is committed to advancing the development of CBD-based therapeutics for various indications in both humans and animals.

About Innocan

Innocan is a pharmaceutical tech company that operates under two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals segment, Innocan focuses on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies comprises with cannabinoids science, to treat various conditions to improve patients' quality of life. This segment involves two drug delivery technologies: (i) LPT CBD- loaded liposome platform facilitating exact dosing and the prolonged and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream. The LPT delivery platform research is in the preclinical trial phase for two indications: Epilepsy and Pain Management. (ii) CLX CBD-loaded exosomes platform that may hold the potential to provide a highly synergistic effect of regenerating and anti- inflammatory properties targeting the Central Nervous System (CNS). In the Consumer Wellness segment, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of innovative and high-performance self-care products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan has established a Joint Venture by the name of BI Sky Global Ltd. that focuses developing on advanced targeted online sales. https://innocanpharma.com/

