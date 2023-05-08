Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Ganz große Kurschance zu Wochenbeginn? Hier könnte diese Woche richtig viel drin sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RDR9 | ISIN: CA9895892052 | Ticker-Symbol: ZCT1
Tradegate
05.05.23
20:16 Uhr
0,067 Euro
+0,006
+9,84 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0550,06408.05.
0,0430,07608.05.
ACCESSWIRE
08.05.2023 | 23:02
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zimtu Capital Corp.: Zimtu Capital Announces Agreement with G2 Energy Corp

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with G2 Energy Corp. to provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program (https://www.zimtu.com/zimtu-advantage/).

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services of this program include the following: Zoom with Zimtu; Zimtu Connect - all major news/events/important updates sent to email distribution list, Lead Generation campaigns; Blog Posts; Digital Awareness campaigns; Influencer Marketing; Social Media Distribution of company news/important updates through Zimtu accounts including Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube & Instagram; Rockstone Reports & Distribution; Video News Releases - major news releases will be translated to video format, which will be distributed on all social media platforms and to Zimtu Connect subscribers; and Zimtu Question Period.

About G2 Energy Corp.

G2 Energy is a junior oil and gas producer listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company's primary focus is to acquire and develop additional overlooked, low-risk, high-return opportunities in the oil and gas sector. G2's strategy is to obtain a portfolio of risk-managed production and development opportunities onshore, United States. In May, 2022, G2 acquired the Masten unit in the Permian basin, Texas. The Masten unit is the company's first producing asset. G2 is targeting top-tier projects with operating netbacks and infrastructure facilities which will fast-track overall oil and gas production growth.

About Zimtu Capital

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information visit: www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"David Hodge"

David Hodge
President & Director
Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753579/Zimtu-Capital-Announces-Agreement-with-G2-Energy-Corp

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.