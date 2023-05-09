Energy & Water Development Corp: Energy and Water Development Corp ; Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement on Form S-1

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / Energy and Water Development Corp (EAWD) (OTCQB:EAWD) is pleased to announce that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has declared its registration statement on Form S-1 effective on May 5, 2023. The registration statement was filed to register up to 145,533,359 shares of common stock for resale by the Selling Stockholders, representing approximately 74% of the total issued and outstanding shares of common stock of the Company.

EAWD is a global engineering company that designs and develops State of the Art Sustainable solutions for Energy and Water Generation such as Self-Sufficient Energy Supplied Atmosphere Water Generation Systems and Off-Grid Electric Vehicle Charging Stations with its game-changing technologies. The declaration of effectiveness by the SEC does not imply that the SEC has approved or opined on the merits of the offering.

Only the shareholders named in the registration statement (the "Selling Stockholders") may use the related prospectus to resell their common shares. This announcement does not constitute an offer or sale of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The registration statement on Form S-1 is an important step for EAWD as it provides a platform for the selling stockholders to offer their common shares to the public. EAWD is committed to delivering sustainable solutions for energy and water generation, and this announcement marks a significant milestone in the Company's growth strategy.

About EAWD

EAWD is a global engineering company that designs and develops State of the Art Sustainable solutions for Energy and Water Generation such as Self Sufficient Energy Supplied Atmosphere Water Generation (eAWGs) and Off Grid Charging Electric Vehicles ("EVs") with its game-changing technologies. EAWD is committed to delivering sustainable solutions for Energy and Water Generation to help mitigate the challenges of climate change. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.energy-water.com/.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that represent management's beliefs and assumptions based on currently available information. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position and potential growth opportunities. Our forward- looking statements do not consider the effects of future legislation or regulations. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believes," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "targets," "forecasts" or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy or trends. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statements we may make. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this release are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Among the factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially are those associated with general economic and business conditions; the risk that our projects may not perform as expected or produce the anticipated benefits; changes to personnel and employees, changes in the costs and results of operations; changes in government environmental policies and other environmental risks; public health crises, such as pandemics (including coronavirus (COVID-19)) and epidemics, and any related government policies and actions and the effects of such public heath crises; risks related to litigation; general domestic and international economic, market and political conditions, including the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the global response to such conflict; the potential disruption or interruption of the Company's operations due to accidents, political events, civil unrest, war or terrorist acts, severe weather, cyber threats and data security issues, technology system failures, or other natural or human causes beyond the Company's control. Additional risks and assumptions that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in EAWD's Form S-1/A filed on April 10, 2023 and in subsequent filings with the SEC, which are also available from its website at www.energy-water.com under the "Investors" tab, and in other documents EAWD files with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at that time. Energy and Water Development Corp. does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any obligation or duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Energy and Water Development Corp (EAWD)

Email: info@energy-water.com

Website: https://www.energy-water.com/

