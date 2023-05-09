London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2023) - Bullieverse, a leading web3 entertainment brand with an expanding roster of live and in-development games, today announced its acquisition of Beyond Gaming Guild, one of India's fastest-growing gaming guilds with over 10,000 active gamers. This strategic acquisition aligns with Bullieverse's vision of making a significant impact in Asia's burgeoning gaming market and establishing a strong brand presence.

Bullieverse





With the launch of their new mobile game, Bull Run, scheduled for Q2 2023, Bullieverse is poised to capitalize on India's thriving gaming landscape, which boasts over 600 million smartphone users and a large Gen Z population. As part of the acquisition, Beyond Gaming Guild will rebrand as Bullieverse India, solidifying its commitment to growing the local player base and driving web3 gaming adoption.

"We recognize India as a rapidly expanding market for gaming, and this acquisition enables us to welcome millions of Indian gamers to join our mission," said Murali, COO of Bullieverse. "By working closely with Beyond Gaming Guild, we aim to further our mission of onboarding Indian gamers into the web3 ecosystem, offering them unparalleled experiences and opportunities."

Beyond Gaming Guild, founded in early 2022 by veteran esports gamers, has a strong track record of supporting web3 games and assisting in user acquisition. The organization's local presence and expertise make it an invaluable partner for Bullieverse as it seeks to capture a significant share of the Indian gaming market.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Bullieverse and expand our reach within the web3 gaming space," said Team Beyond. "Our passion for gaming and active involvement in the community aligns with Bullieverse's goals, and together, we will drive the adoption of web3 gaming in India."

As part of its aggressive growth strategy, Bullieverse will launch several turnkey initiatives to acquire Indian gamers and position itself as an industry leader. The first of these initiatives is set to go live as early as next week. To stay updated on the latest developments, follow Bullieverse on social media and visit their website.

About Bullieverse:

Bullieverse is a cutting-edge web3 entertainment brand focused on creating immersive gaming experiences for players around the world. With an extensive lineup of games live and in production, including the highly anticipated mobile game Bull Run, Bullieverse is dedicated to leading the charge in web3 gaming adoption and revolutionizing the gaming industry.

For more information, visit www.bullieverse.com.

Or Join Bullieverse Discord Channel - https://discord.gg/bullieverse

Twitter - https://twitter.com/bullieverse/

About Beyond Gaming Guild



Founded in early 2022, Beyond Gaming Guild is a community of gamers focused on building the foundations for the new generation of games and gamers, unlocking the vast potential of player-owned economies.



Twitter - https://twitter.com/beyondguild



PR Contact:



ZEX PR WIRE

https://zexprwire.com/

info@zexprwire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165241