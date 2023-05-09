Regulatory News:

Spartoo (ISIN code: FR00140043Y1 ticker: ALSPT), one of the leading online retailers for fashion items in Europe, today announced that it achieved TrustPilot1 ratings above 4 out of 5.

The TrustPilot website is the benchmark for hosting consumer reviews on the Internet. Spartoo has been continuously rated on the site since April 2014, with over 116,000 consumer reviews to date rating it as "Excellent" in its 7 main markets in Europe.

Boris Saragaglia, co-founder and CEO of Spartoo, stated: "Our customer-centric approach, which has been the cornerstone of Spartoo's business model since its inception, has once again been recognized and objectified by the ratings we received on TrustPilot, Europe's leading platform for sharing consumer reviews. Through a strategy of local adaptation of our offering, customer service and supply chain, we ensure the experience that best meets the expectations of each country while providing excellent operational execution. "

To receive future press releases from SPARTOO, write to us at newcap@spartoo.com

Next financial publication

GMV and 2023 Half-Year Results,

Monday October 2, 2023, after market close

About Spartoo

With 10,000 brands and more than 1.6 million items, Spartoo offers one of the widest selections of fashion items (footwear, ready-to-wear, bags) in more than 30 countries in Europe, thanks to its team of more than 400 employees of nearly 30 different nationalities. In 2022, the Group generated a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of €209.6 million, 40% of which was generated internationally. With an integrated logistics platform and after-sales service, Spartoo stands out for its customer-centric approach, as evidenced by a very high customer satisfaction rate. The strategy is based on the strong synergies between the online sales model and the advantages of physical stores, which support loyalty and brand awareness. Capitalizing on its e-commerce know-how, Spartoo has also developed a complete range of services for professionals.

Visit the Group's websites:

www.spartoo.com

www.spartoo-finance.com

1 en.trustpilot.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005118/en/

Contacts:

Spartoo

+33 4 58 00 16 84

investors@spartoo.com



NewCap

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Nicolas Fossiez

Investor Relations

newcap@spartoo.com

+33 1 44 71 94 94



NewCap

Nicolas Mérigeau

Gaëlle Fromaigeat

Media Relations

newcap@spartoo.com

+33 1 44 71 94 94