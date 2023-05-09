Under a new bill, existing projects could be retroactively removed if new permit requirements are not made. New solar and wind farms would need to win the approval of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, while undergoing yearly fees, tight siting requirements and more.From pv magazine USA The senate of the state of Texas has voted in favor of SB 624, which could impose significant permitting restrictions and fines on solar and wind energy projects. A companion bill is now heading to the state house for approval. Texas is the nation's leader in wind energy development and is soon to take over ...

