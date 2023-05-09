DJ Hardman & Co Research on Surface Transforms (SCE): A major quantum production ramp up now secured

A major quantum production ramp up now secured

Final results were announced on 17 April, together with 1Q'23 sales and an update on the now rectified major production hiccough. In November 2022, SCE announced a second OEM 10 contract, the largest for SCE to date. The forward pipeline has been replenished and remains the same. The OEM 10 order commences in 2025, which is normal visibility. OEM 8 comprises the large majority of 2023 and 2024 revenue and was scheduled for a rapid 2022 start of production, but OEM 8 requested a few months' pause. It has now commenced. SCE's resolution to the production problem comes after half a year's disruption in this major growth story.

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/a-major-quantum-production-ramp-up-now-secured/

