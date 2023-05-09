Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

Project: SAI

Listing date: 8th May

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, Klaytn

Official Website: http://startaicoin.com/

About: StartAI Coin has invested in and tokenized the technology of companies with artificial intelligence-based technology as its main business. Tokens can provide developers with cash flow by converting intangible resources to a finite amount. As an investment in this, StartAI distributes tokens, distributes profits to businesses, and generates revenue.

Project: SOM

Listing date: 8th May

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, Klaytn

Official Website: http://somcoin.net/

About: SOM is striving to create a world where music can be delivered and shared freely with everyone. It aims to solve issues in the music industry such as copyright and revenue distribution, minimize intermediaries' role and provide users with ownership and transferability of purchased music. The platform operates using tokens, which can also be used for transactions and earnings distribution. Its goal is to provide a transparent and fair service for users and generate revenue for music creators and karaoke business owners.

Project: UGOLD

Listing date: 9th May

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, ERC-20

Official Website: http://www.ugold-inc.com/

About: This project was born as a result of cooperation between the UGOLD Inc. corporation and the Association of the Jewelry Industry of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the country that ranks fourth in the world in terms of gold reserves and one of the top ten gold mining companies, issued a stablecoin UGOLD backed by gold at the rate of one token is equal to one ounce of gold.

At the same time, the owner of the token may also require the direct delivery of gold, the corresponding amount in the form of bars or coins, with payment of transport costs to the specified address. Delivery is carried out by specialized services, or at the request of the owner by specialized mail with appropriate insurance.

Project: JSM

Listing date: 10th May

Key words: National Currency, ERC-20

Official Website: https://joseon.com/

About: Joseon is the first legally recognized cyber nation-state. It has received legal recognition by way of treaty with Antigua, a UN member nation. As a legal nation-state, Joseon inherits the innate ability to legally create its own jurisdiction and with it its own laws. This allows Joseon to provide a perfect ecosystem wherein businesses can operate without artificial limits due to bad regulation. Joseon is also able to mint its own National Currency, Mun, which is a foreign currency in other jurisdictions. Simultaneously, Mun is also a blockchain currency. That means that Joseon's Mun (JSM) is the first unbannable cryptocurrency in the world.

Project: VRA

Listing date: 10th May

Key words: Others, ERC-20

Official Website: https://www.verasity.io/

About: Verasity is an open-ledger ecosystem designed to fight advertising fraud, provide open access to infrastructure for publishers and advertisers, and reward users for watching video content. Verasity also provides payment solutions and a rewarding staking ecosystem.

Powered by a mix of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cutting-edge blockchain technologies, Verasity is building the most powerful advertising ecosystem in the world through VeraViews; developing an open-access payments platform through VeraWallet, the VeraCard, and VeraPay; and enhancing the attention economy through its patented Rewarded Video module.

Project: EML

Listing date: 10th May

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, ERC-20

Official Website: https://emlbiz.kr/

About: EML coin aims to implement a value-rational platform market by addressing the problems of platform business and structural problems of existing payment systems, through the adoption of a protocol business. By introducing fair rewards and appropriate payment solutions, EML coin aims to overthrow the structure of the existing platform market and transparently disclose the distribution process to enable participants to receive reasonable rewards.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 1st May 2023 to 7th May 2023

Name: RADIX

Weekly gain: 1320%

Official Website: https://radix.win/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/radix_usdt/

Name: LIFE

Weekly gain: 409%

Official Website: https://www.devita.global/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/life_usdt/

Name: BOB

Weekly gain: 41.4%

Official Website: http://www.hello-pet.co.kr/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/bob_usdt/

Name: BOB1

Weekly gain: 893.5%

Official Website: https://explainthisbob.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/bob1_usdt/

Name: SUI

Weekly gain: 167%

Official Website: https://sui.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/sui_usdt/

Name: RIWA

Weekly gain: 2110%

Official Website: http://the-iriwa.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/riwa_usdt/

Name: TURBO

Weekly gain: 960%

Official Website: https://sites.google.com/view/turbotoad

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/turbo_usdt/

Name: MONG

Weekly gain: 789%

Official Website: https://mongmob.xyz/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mong_usdt/

Name: JBC

Weekly gain: 134.4%

Official Website: https://www.jbct.net/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/jbc_usdt/

Name: POGAI

Weekly gain: 512%

Official Website: https://www.pogai.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/pogai_usdt/

Name: WSB

Weekly gain: 216%

Official Website: https://wallstreet.baby/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/wsb_usdt/

Name: LAMBO

Weekly gain: 131%

Official Website: https://lambocoin.finance/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/lambo_usdt/

Name: SPONGE

Weekly gain: 460%

Official Website: https://spongebobtoken.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/sponge_usdt/

