Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) has acquired a 42.82% stake in Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corp. (SPNEC) for PHP 24 billion ($430.6 million).MPIC has agreed to buy a 42.82% stake in SPNEC, the listed unit of Manila-based PV module manufacturer and project developer Solar Philippines Power Project Holdings (SPH), for PHP 24 billion. SPNEC has been listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange since December 2021. MPIC has agreed to buy 19 billion shares in the transaction. "SPNEC and SPH are in the process of completing an asset-for-share swap where SPH's pipeline of over 8 GW of projects will ...

