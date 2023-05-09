Addition of UK based peptide and antibody production facilities expands peptides and biologics business in UK and Europe.

Biosynth, a supplier of critical raw materials to the life science industry, announces today that it has acquired Cambridge Research Biochemicals ("CRB"), a leading independent producer of custom-made peptide and antibody tools, based in the UK and supplying researchers in the pharmaceutical, life science and academic sectors.

CRB brings a wealth of expertise to Biosynth's peptide division, which has existing operations in the US and the Netherlands. This includes leading expertise in complex peptide chemistry and fluorescent dye labelling. CRB also brings additional custom antibody capacity in Europe, to support customers through the generation of novel, complex or unusual mono- and poly-clonal antibodies unavailable in catalogs.

Dr. Urs Spitz, CEO and President of Biosynth, said, "CRB has a long history in the peptide and antibody field, and we are excited to welcome their highly skilled team to our growing peptide division. Having a network of peptide sites at key locations, staffed by industry experts, allows us to best serve our customers throughout research and development and with the most complex and labelled peptides and high quality antibodies."

"We are excited to be joining the Biosynth family", added Emily Humphrys, Managing Director of Cambridge Research Biochemicals. "As one of the longest established peptide companies, we have over 40 years of experience and are proud to have a strong track record for peptide and antibody excellence with our customers. We see great similarities in the approach that Biosynth already take in leading with science and customer focus."

About Biosynth

Biosynth is a supplier of critical materials, securing life science supply chains with global research, manufacturing and distribution facilities. Supplying the pharmaceutical, life science and diagnostic sectors; where Chemistry meets Biology, Products meet Services and Innovation meets Quality, Biosynth is at the Edge of Innovation. With an unrivaled research product portfolio of over a million products and end-to-end manufacturing services, Biosynth's expertise and capability runs across Complex Chemicals, Peptides and Key Biologics all from one trusted partner. Headquartered in Staad, Switzerland, Biosynth is owned amongst others by KKR, Ampersand Capital Partners and management. Find out more about Biosynth at www.biosynth.com.

About Cambridge Research Biochemicals

Cambridge Research Biochemicals (www.crbdiscovery.com) is a leading independent producer of custom-made peptide and antibody tools, supplying researchers in the pharmaceutical, life science and academic sectors worldwide. The primary applications of its products are as custom-made, laboratory scale reagents for proof of principal studies within early phase drug discovery and to support biomarker programmes in clinical studies. The company produces all flavours of peptides from simple to modified, stable and radio-labelled to dye labelled from milligrams to gram-scale to the highest levels of purity. In addition, CRB is a recognised expert at generating highly specific and targeted antibodies (both polyclonal and monoclonal). Fluorescent dye labelling is also a focus.

