MindBio Therapeutics Corp Reveals Scientific Paper in World-First Take-Home, LSD-Microdosing Clinical Trial in 80 Healthy Participants

MindBio clinical trial published in Peer Reviewed Paper Biological Psychiatry

First of 8 significant publications on LSD-Microdosing from a Phase 1 clinical trial

Phase 1 Clinical trial produced outstanding mood responses in healthy participants

MindBio is developing a Microdosing treatment protocol combining big data and drug and formulation development

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:MBIO); (the "Company" or "MindBio") is pleased to announce its scientific collaborators have recently published their first Peer Reviewed Paper in Biological Psychiatry, an official journal of Psychiatric Neuroscience and Therapeutics. MindBio scientific collaborators expect to publish a further 7 important scientific papers in the coming year, announcing significant findings from the substantial amount of data collected from wearables, blood and DNA analysis, EEG and other biometric and psychometric data collected from the Phase 1 trial.

Having completed the world's first government approved take-home LSD-Microdosing clinical trial, this peer reviewed scientific paper, examines the effectiveness of LSD-Microdosing in a non-clinical laboratory environment, where healthy participants self-administered the drug at home under double blinded and placebo controlled conditions.

The Phase 1 LSD-Microdosing clinical trial of healthy volunteers were randomised into an LSD group and a Placebo group and received 14 doses every 3 days for 6 weeks. With the first dose conducted in the laboratory, the remaining 13 doses were taken at home.

Notably, there were no serious adverse events recorded and participants on dose days had substantial improvements in mood including increases in:

Energy Social Connectivity Creativity Wellness Happiness

Chief Executive Justin Hanka said "The data we have collected in our clinical trials has exceeded our expectations and shows much promise for treating patients with mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety where diminished mood, compromised wellbeing and low energy are experienced.

The data is confirmatory of our dedication to progress clinical trials in continuation Phase 2 LSD-Microdosing clinical trials, particularly in patients experiencing depressive symptoms".

MindBio is fully funded for two upcoming Phase 2 clinical trials LSD-Microdosing in patients with Major Depressive Disorder and a second Phase 2 clinical trial in cancer patients experiencing emotional distress.

About MindBio Therapeutics

MindBio is a biotech/biopharma company focused on creating novel and emerging treatments for mental health conditions and is conducting world first take home LSD-Microdosing human clinical trials. MindBio has a leading presence in microdosing of psychedelic medicines and is advancing its drug and technology intervention protocols through clinical trials. MindBio has developed a multi-disciplinary platform for developing treatments and is involved in psychedelic medicine development, has completed Phase 1 clinical trials microdosing Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) in 80 patients, has a Phase 2 clinical trial in development microdosing LSD in patients with Major Depressive Disorder and a Phase 2 clinical trial in development microdosing LSD in late stage cancer patients experiencing existential distress. MindBio invests in research that forms the basis for developing novel and clinically proven treatments including digital technologies and interventions to treat debilitating health conditions such as depression, anxiety and other related mental health conditions.

