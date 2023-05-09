Hamburg (ots) -Nicht digital bezahlen zu können, nervt. Das meinen immerhin 42% der 16- bis 27-Jährigen (Gen Z), wie eine aktuelle Umfrage im Auftrag von Shell[1] zeigt, die das Energie-Unternehmen kurz vor dem Jahreswechsel in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz durchführen ließ. Mehr als 6 von 10 aus dieser Altersgruppe erwarten von Shop-Betreibern, digitale Bezahlmöglichkeiten anzubieten - in der Schweiz sind es sogar 3 von 4 (77%). Shell geht mit einem digitalen Service voran: An immer mehr Stationen können Kunden ihren Kraftstoff einfach und bequem aus dem Auto heraus per Smartphone bezahlen.Shell SmartPay: Kraftstoff bequem und einfach per Smartphone zahlen- Gen Z: 41% wünschen sich mehr digitale Bezahloptionen- Auch Baby-Boomer sind offen für digitales Bezahlen im Handel- SmartPay bereits an mehr als 1.500 Shell Tankstellen in Deutschland verfügbarDigital im Alltag unterwegs: Mobile Bezahlmöglichkeiten sind für die Gen Z längst normal. 68% der Altersgruppe ziehen bargeldloses Bezahlen vor, 41% wünschen sich mehr digitale Bezahlmöglichkeiten in Geschäften. Für den Handel kann das Folgen haben: 1 von 4 Personen der Altersgruppe kauft nicht in Läden ein, in denen sie ausschließlich mit Bargeld bezahlen kann. Digitale Zahlmethoden sind so sehr Teil des Alltags der Gen Z, dass knapp die Hälfte (46%) zum Beispiel eher ein Jahr auf ihren Streaming-Dienst bzw. das Fernsehen verzichten würde als auf digitales Bezahlen."Mobilität bedeutet für die Gen Z Flexibilität, Unabhängigkeit und Freiheit[2] - das sollte sich auch bei den Bezahlmöglichkeiten widerspiegeln!", sagt Linda van Schaik, Chefin des Shell Tankstellengeschäfts in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz. "Wer viel mit dem Auto unterwegs ist, weiß Zeitersparnis und unkompliziertes Tanken zu schätzen. Deshalb bieten wir unsere digitale Bezahloption Shell SmartPay an. Damit hat jeder Autofahrer die Wahl, ob er zum Bezahlen wie gewohnt in den Shop geht oder einfach schnell und unkompliziert aus dem Auto mit dem eigenen Smartphone zahlt."Auch Baby-Boomer wünschen sich digitale BezahloptionenDigital bezahlen zu können, ist auch für die ältere Generation zunehmend reizvoll: Shell SmartPay spricht zwar insbesondere die Gen Z an, aber auch die sogenannten Baby-Boomer sind für digitales Bezahlen offen. 9 von 10 der Ü-58-Jährigen (93%) würden die neuen Zahlungsmethoden in Zukunft gern beim Einkaufen in Geschäften nutzen.Auch im weiteren Sinne hat die Gen Z Einfluss auf die ältere Käufergeneration: Knapp 40 Prozent der Baby-Boomer im internationalen Querschnitt sagen einer aktuellen Studie[3] zufolge, dass die Gen Z sie in ihrem Kaufverhalten beeinflusse. Das gilt sogar für Menschen, die selbst keine Kinder haben: 46 Prozent meinen, dass die Gen Z einen Einfluss darauf habe, wie sie ihr Geld anlegen.Autofahrer können Shell SmartPay einfach und schnell über die Shell App (App Store/Google Play Store) nutzen. Zapfsäule mit der Shell App auswählen, bequem mittels PayPal, Kreditkarte, Google Pay, Apple Pay oder Shell Card zahlen, tanken - und schon kann die Fahrt weitergehen.Das Bezahlen mit Shell SmartPay ist bereits an mehr als 1.500 Shell Tankstellen in Deutschland möglich. Shell SmartPay erkennt anhand des Smartphone-Standortes automatisch, ob sich ein Nutzer an einer Shell Station befindet, die den digitalen Bezahlservice anbietet. 