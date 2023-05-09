The authorities on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria have decided to resume work on a 200 MW pumped hydro project after they determined that cavities and canals in a water reservoir are not archeologically significant.The regional administration of the Spanish island of Gran Canaria has decided to lift a suspension on the 200 MW Salto de Chira pumped hydro power project, which had been halted due to the discovery of several cavities and canals that may have belonged to the archaeological heritage of the Canary Islands. The authorities now say that these cavities and canals are not archeologically ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...