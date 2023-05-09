Headwolf: The world's first tablet with MTK G99 chip and 30W super fast charging technology has been launched in Russia

SHENZHEN, China, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The launch of the flagship tablet Hpad3 by the innovative brand Headwolf, after 14 months of research and development, is undoubtedly a significant breakthrough in the tablet market. As the world's first tablet with MTK G99 chip and 30W super fast charging technology, Hpad3 has excellent performance and charging speed, easily surpassing other tablet products on the market.





Firstly, Hpad3 uses an 11-inch 2K screen with a resolution of 2000*1200, and is also equipped with TÜV Rheinland's eye protection certification technology, which can greatly reduce eye damage and provide a more comfortable visual experience. This screen not only meets users' demand for high-definition picture quality, but also reduces eye fatigue during long-term use.

In terms of performance, Hpad3 uses the MTK G99 chip, which is a 4G eight-core flagship chip with a score of up to 380,000+, demonstrating amazing computing power and fast response speed. In addition, Hpad3 also has 8GB+8GB of RAM, which can be expanded intelligently to reach 16GB of running memory, increasing the running speed by 20% compared to ordinary 8GB, and has a 256GB ROM using the latest UFS flash memory technology, which is 40% faster than ordinary tablet EMMC storage technology, allowing users to easily run large applications and store files.

In terms of charging speed, Hpad3 supports 30W super fast charging technology, which can charge 80% in just 1 hour. This charging speed can greatly shorten the waiting time for users to charge and improve their efficiency. At the same time, Hpad3's 8500mAh large battery can provide up to 20 hours of battery life, meeting users' needs for long-term use.

In addition to performance and charging speed, Hpad3 also has a series of intelligent functions, including a rear 20MP+5MP AI lens and a front 8MP AI lens, as well as 13 different shooting modes, allowing users to easily take high-definition photos and videos on the tablet. In addition, Hpad3 uses the latest Android 12 operating system, providing a smoother and more convenient user experience.

Headwolf Hpad3 tablet is a powerful, affordable, and beautifully designed product that can easily surpass other tablet products on the market. Its launch not only provides users with a better user experience, but also injects new vitality into the entire tablet market.

Good news, Hpad3 will be launched on the AliExpress Russia site from May 10th to May 14th, and those who grab it will get the lowest price of the year. During the launch period, the original price is 46,919 rubles, and the final price is only 19,746 rubles, enjoying the lowest price of the year. At the same time, the first 100 subscribers will receive a set of eight mysterious gifts. For more details, please click the link below:

