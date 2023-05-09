Bulgaria-Based Telecommunications Service Provider Upgrades to Next-Generation Convergent Rating and Billing to Support Postpaid Customers

Netcracker Technology announced today that Vivacom, an affiliate of United Group, will consolidate on Netcracker Revenue Management, part of the Netcracker Digital BSS product suite, across postpaid mobile and fixed lines of business for all B2C and B2B customers.

Vivacom, Bulgaria's leading telecommunications service provider, was the first in the country to launch nationwide 5G. Vivacom will leverage Netcracker Converged Rating Charging and Netcracker Customer Billing Management as the foundation for its revenue management system.

"Throughout our successful partnership, Vivacom has relied on Netcracker's next-generation solutions to support our business needs," said Andrija Derežic, Group CIO of United Group and Vivacom. "The functionality, stability and integration with surrounding systems offered by Netcracker provide valuable support for both current and future projects and deliver the best possible experience to our customers. In this way, we and our customers will experience a more secure and stable system."

"We are excited to extend our long-term partnership with Vivacom," said Benedetto Spaziani, GM at Netcracker. "We are honored by the trust placed in us by Vivacom as it continues to grow and create a superior customer experience, and we look forward to more success in the future."

