Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced it is continuing to expand and evolve its European eMobility business design capabilities, technologies and operations to support global electrified vehicle manufacturers. These upgrades will support Eaton's efforts in delivering electric vehicle solutions to passenger car, commercial vehicle and off-highway OEMs globally.

"The electrification of automotive and commercial vehicle markets requires new capabilities to meet the changing industry," said Mark Schneider, president, eMobility, Eaton. "We are seeing increasing global demand for electrified vehicle solutions that are designed and produced in our European locations."

Montrottier producing power electronics components for global EV manufacturers

Eaton's eMobility business has invested in a state-of-the-art production facility for power electronics components in Montrottier, France. High-volume production is scheduled to begin in mid-2023. The power electronics technologies leverage Eaton's expertise in managing high-voltage power, resulting in advanced vehicle traction inverters and DC/DC converters with a focus on power density and efficiency.

Tczew facility adding eMobility production

Eaton this year also expanded a current site in Tczew, Poland, to include electrified vehicle capabilities to meet the demand of European and global customers. The transformation of the facility was marked with a celebration for the plant employees, company leadership and government representatives.

"The addition of eMobility products to one of our premier facilities reflects Eaton's ability to provide its customers the solutions they need during the transition from traditional internal combustion engine vehicles to electrified powertrains," Schneider said.

Bonn facility designed award-winning Breaktor circuit protection technology

Eaton's site in Bonn, Germany, has been a sophisticated electrical engineering design and testing facility for many years, focusing on industrial controls and protection and power distribution. The Bonn team is leveraging this electrical expertise and capabilities and applying it to electric vehicle systems with the design of the Breaktor circuit protection technology leapfrogging EV circuit protection solutions currently on the market.

This new circuit protection solution was named "Best Technology" in the Electrification category at the Hyundai-Kia Motors Corporation's annual R&D Partners Tech Day. The recognition follows other recent accolades for Eaton's Breaktor circuit protection technology, including an Automotive News PACEpilot award and the Gasgoo Award 2022 Top 100 Players of China's New Automotive Supply Chain in the powertrain electrification segment.

New site in Karlsruhe, Germany, serves as a base for customer interaction and engineering service

Eaton last year established a new office and laboratory facility in Karlsruhe that contains multiple workstations and a laboratory. Due to its proximity to major manufacturers and suppliers, the new office serves as a base for customer interaction and engineering services in the region. It will soon feature a brand-new innovation and testing lab for the testing of power electronics and power distribution products, enabling rapid turnaround in testing of the latest eMobility products. Eaton also is expanding eMobility production in Gummersbach, Germany, and Györ, Hungary, by leveraging Eaton's Electrical Sector manufacturing facilities.

