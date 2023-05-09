Anzeige
09.05.2023 | 12:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (255/23)

The below instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc below
will be delisted upon request from the issuer. 


Short         ISIN    
MINI S BYND AVA 6   GB00BL03FJ91
MINI S LUV AVA 05   GB00BL05YJ88
TURBO S DAX AVA 969  GB00BL065Z49
MINI S GARO AVA 12  GB00BNTRFR49
MINI S CALX AVA 5   GB00BNTRP076
MINI L BDRILL AVA 6  GB00BNTSR591
MINI S STORB AVA 4  GB00BNTT6R78
TURBO L DAX AVA 1301 GB00BNV50W60
MINI L SOCKER AVA 42 GB00BQR82L35
                 

The last day of trading will be May 10, 2023

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
