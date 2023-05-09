Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (255/23)

The below instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc below will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN MINI S BYND AVA 6 GB00BL03FJ91 MINI S LUV AVA 05 GB00BL05YJ88 TURBO S DAX AVA 969 GB00BL065Z49 MINI S GARO AVA 12 GB00BNTRFR49 MINI S CALX AVA 5 GB00BNTRP076 MINI L BDRILL AVA 6 GB00BNTSR591 MINI S STORB AVA 4 GB00BNTT6R78 TURBO L DAX AVA 1301 GB00BNV50W60 MINI L SOCKER AVA 42 GB00BQR82L35 The last day of trading will be May 10, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.