1933 Industries Inc.: 1933 Industries Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada-focused cannabis cultivator and producer, is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held May 8, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

All resolutions put forth by the Company's Board of Directors and Management were approved by its shareholders. The following directors were re-elected: Mr. Paul Rosen, Mr. Brian Farrell, Ms. Lisa Capparelli, Mr. Richard Skeith, and Mr. Ranson Shepherd.

Shareholders also voted in favor to:

Determine the number of directors to be elected to the board at Five (5), and to

Appoint MNP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorize the Directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.

On behalf of its Board of Directors, the Company wishes to thank all voting shareholders for their ongoing support.

For more information regarding the matters approved by shareholders at the AGM, please refer to the Company's Management Proxy Circular that is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or on the Company's website at https://1933industries.com/investors/agm-materials.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a Nevada-based, growth-orientated company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of a large portfolio of cannabis consumer-packaged goods in a variety of formats for both the wholesale and retail markets. Its product offerings include: THC flower, pre-rolls, and extracted products under the AMA and Level X brands for the Nevada market; Canna Hemp, national cannabidiol (CBD) brand of infused wellness products including tinctures, gummies, topicals and sport recovery products. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA) and 100% of Infused MFG LLC (Infused).

www.1933industries.com

About Alternative Medicine Association

AMA is a licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and extraction subsidiary that produces its own branded line of unique cannabis products. AMA's extensive menu of cannabis products include: craft cannabis flower, pre-rolls, full spectrum oils, high quality distillates, proprietary blends of terpenes, vaporizer products and boutique concentrates such as shatter, crumble, batter, sugar wax, diamonds, and live resin. Ultra-craft brand Level X is an exclusive collection of exotic strains, selected specifically for their distinctive terpene profiles, high THC levels, and flavonoids. With state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facilities based in Las Vegas, Nevada, AMA seeks to offer medical patients and recreational users alike a cannabis experience that's exceptional, potent, and consistent in quality. www.amanev.com

AMA is also licensed in Nevada as an adult-use cannabis distributor.

About Canna Hemp

With over 60 products in its portfolio, the Canna Hemp brand offers products in a variety of verticals and consumption formats, including, effects-based tinctures, topicals, vape pens and cartridges, gummies, and capsules for Sleep, Relief, Calm, Focus and Energy. High-grade CBD and a proprietary blend of terpenes formulated for specific effects are key differentiators for the Canna Hemp line. The Company recently introduced previously untapped cannabinoids Cannabigerol (CBG) and Cannabinol (CBN) to its portfolio of products with a new line of natural tinctures and gummies.

www.cannahemp.com

